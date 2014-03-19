Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 19, 2014 | 7:25am IST

Chris Brown in court

<p>R&amp;B singer Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna, appears in court for allegedly violating his probation, in Los Angeles, California, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Chris Brown and his attorney Mark Geragos appear in court during a probation violation hearing in which his probation was revoked at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/ Kevork Djansezian/Pool</p>

<p>Chris Brown leaves the U.S. District Court in Washington October 28, 2013. Brown was due in court to face a felony assault charge stemming from a fight outside a hotel. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>Chris Brown and his attorney Mark Geragos are pictured during a probation progress hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool</p>

<p>Chris Brown and attorney Mark Geragos attend a probation progress hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court July 15, 2013. Brown faced charges of a hit-and-run in Los Angeles, stemming from a car accident last May. REUTERS/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Pool</p>

<p>Chris Brown attends a hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California February 6, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool</p>

<p>Chris Brown attends a status hearing in his Rihanna assault case with his attorney Mark Geragos at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California January 28, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool</p>

<p>Chris Brown attends a progress report hearing with his attorney Mark Geragos in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2010. Brown has done a "commendable" job complying with the terms of his sentence for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, according to the the judge at the hearing. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool</p>

<p>Chris Brown arrives with his attorney Mark Geragos for a progress report hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Chris Brown stands in court during a court hearing in Los Angeles, California November 19, 2009. The judge stated during the hearing that Brown is complying with the terms of his probation for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. REUTERS/Gina Ferazzi/Pool</p>

<p>Chris Brown leaves after a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, Rihanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Pop star Rihanna attends a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. Chris Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, Rihanna. REUTERS/Lori Shepler/Pool</p>

<p>Chris Brown sits during a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lori Shepler/Pool</p>

<p>Chris Brown arrives for a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Chris Brown arrives with his attorney Mark Geragos for his arraignment on two felony charges at Los Angeles Superior Court April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Chris Brown appears in the Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Chamberlin/Pool</p>

