Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 22, 2016 | 3:15am IST

Christian fighters battling for Mosul

Fighters from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, ride in military vehicles in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Fighters from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, ride in military vehicles in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Fighters from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, ride in military vehicles in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
1 / 16
A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, wears a vest in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, wears a vest in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, wears a vest in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
2 / 16
Fighters from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, ride in military vehicles in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Fighters from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, ride in military vehicles in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Fighters from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, ride in military vehicles in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 16
Iraqi Christian soldiers inspect a bulding destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Christian soldiers inspect a bulding destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Iraqi Christian soldiers inspect a bulding destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
4 / 16
An Iraqi Christian soldier guards the church of Saint Barbara after it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi Christian soldier guards the church of Saint Barbara after it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi Christian soldier guards the church of Saint Barbara after it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
5 / 16
Iraqi Christian soldiers attend the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi Christian soldiers attend the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Iraqi Christian soldiers attend the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
6 / 16
A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, walks at the Mar Behnam monastery after the town was recaptured from the Islamic State, in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, walks at the Mar Behnam monastery after the town was recaptured from the Islamic State, in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, walks at the Mar Behnam monastery after the town was recaptured from the Islamic State, in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 16
Iraqi Christian soldiers inspect a home in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Christian soldiers inspect a home in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Iraqi Christian soldiers inspect a home in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
8 / 16
An Iraqi Christian soldier holds his weapon during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi Christian soldier holds his weapon during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi Christian soldier holds his weapon during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
9 / 16
An Iraqi Christian soldier stands at the Grand Immaculate Church during the first mass since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An Iraqi Christian soldier stands at the Grand Immaculate Church during the first mass since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
An Iraqi Christian soldier stands at the Grand Immaculate Church during the first mass since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
10 / 16
Iraqi Christian soldiers look at a fake military vehicle made of wood used by the Islamic State militants, in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Christian soldiers look at a fake military vehicle made of wood used by the Islamic State militants, in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Iraqi Christian soldiers look at a fake military vehicle made of wood used by the Islamic State militants, in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
11 / 16
A Christian Iraqi special forces soldier holds a cross in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Christian Iraqi special forces soldier holds a cross in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
A Christian Iraqi special forces soldier holds a cross in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 16
An Iraqi Christian soldier lights a candle during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi Christian soldier lights a candle during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi Christian soldier lights a candle during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
13 / 16
An Iraqi Christian police takes pictures during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi Christian police takes pictures during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi Christian police takes pictures during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
14 / 16
A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, wears a vest in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, wears a vest in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, wears a vest in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
15 / 16
Iraqi Christian soldiers attend the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi Christian soldiers attend the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Iraqi Christian soldiers attend the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Obama and Putin's last meeting

Obama and Putin's last meeting

Next Slideshows

Obama and Putin's last meeting

Obama and Putin's last meeting

U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for around four minutes at the APEC summit about Syria and Ukraine, in what is likely to...

21 Nov 2016
North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...

21 Nov 2016
Pukhrayan train accident

Pukhrayan train accident

Over a 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when an express train derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, India.

21 Nov 2016
Train accidents in India

Train accidents in India

India has witnessed many deadly train crashes over the years. Some of our photos from archives.

20 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast