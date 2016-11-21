Christian fighters battling for Mosul
Fighters from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, ride in military vehicles in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, wears a vest in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Fighters from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, ride in military vehicles in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi Christian soldiers inspect a bulding destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi Christian soldier guards the church of Saint Barbara after it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi Christian soldiers attend the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, walks at the Mar Behnam monastery after the town was recaptured from the Islamic State, in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq....more
Iraqi Christian soldiers inspect a home in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi Christian soldier holds his weapon during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi Christian soldier stands at the Grand Immaculate Church during the first mass since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Christian soldiers look at a fake military vehicle made of wood used by the Islamic State militants, in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Christian Iraqi special forces soldier holds a cross in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi Christian soldier lights a candle during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi Christian police takes pictures during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, wears a vest in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi Christian soldiers attend the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Next Slideshows
Obama and Putin's last meeting
U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for around four minutes at the APEC summit about Syria and Ukraine, in what is likely to...
North Dakota pipeline protest
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...
Pukhrayan train accident
Over a 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when an express train derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, India.
Train accidents in India
India has witnessed many deadly train crashes over the years. Some of our photos from archives.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.