Pictures | Thu Dec 4, 2014 | 11:24pm IST

Christian slums of Islamabad

A man plays with his son as he sits at his one-room shack at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
1 / 9
A woman crosses an open sewer as she makes her way to her house in a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
2 / 9
A women cooks, as her family members sit beside her, in their house at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
3 / 9
Girls talk to each other in their one-room shack while their grandmother sits outside, in a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
4 / 9
A girl looks over at her house at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
5 / 9
A girl looks back as she stands above an open sewer outside her house at a slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
6 / 9
A woman cooks during a power shortage at her house at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
7 / 9
A woman carries her baby as she stands at the doorstep of her house at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
8 / 9
A woman stands at her house's doorstep at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
9 / 9
