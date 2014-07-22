Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 22, 2014 | 7:10pm IST

Christians of Mosul

An Iraqi Christian boy fleeing the violence in Mosul stands inside the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Christian boy fleeing the violence in Mosul stands inside the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An Iraqi Christian boy fleeing the violence in Mosul stands inside the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
Displaced Christians wait for humanitarian aid at a church in Hamdaniya town, east of Mosul, northwest of Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Christians wait for humanitarian aid at a church in Hamdaniya town, east of Mosul, northwest of Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Displaced Christians wait for humanitarian aid at a church in Hamdaniya town, east of Mosul, northwest of Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
An Iraqi man carrying a cross and a Koran attends a mass at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

An Iraqi man carrying a cross and a Koran attends a mass at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An Iraqi man carrying a cross and a Koran attends a mass at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik
Close
3 / 20
A girl holds up a sign that reads: "I am an Iraqi, I am a Christian" at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

A girl holds up a sign that reads: "I am an Iraqi, I am a Christian" at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A girl holds up a sign that reads: "I am an Iraqi, I am a Christian" at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik
Close
4 / 20
A Christian baby, who fled with his family from the violence in Mosul, sleeps at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Christian baby, who fled with his family from the violence in Mosul, sleeps at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Christian baby, who fled with his family from the violence in Mosul, sleeps at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
5 / 20
An Iraqi Christian woman fleeing the violence in Mosul sits inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Christian woman fleeing the violence in Mosul sits inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An Iraqi Christian woman fleeing the violence in Mosul sits inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
A white dove perches near a cross atop a church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A white dove perches near a cross atop a church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A white dove perches near a cross atop a church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
An Iraqi Christian man fleeing the violence in Mosul sits inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Christian man fleeing the violence in Mosul sits inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An Iraqi Christian man fleeing the violence in Mosul sits inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 20
An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul sleeps inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul sleeps inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul sleeps inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 20
An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul arrives at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul arrives at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul arrives at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 20
Iraqi Christians fleeing the violence in Mosul pray at the Mar Afram church at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi Christians fleeing the violence in Mosul pray at the Mar Afram church at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Iraqi Christians fleeing the violence in Mosul pray at the Mar Afram church at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 20
Children of a Christian family, who fled the violence in Mosul, stay at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Children of a Christian family, who fled the violence in Mosul, stay at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Children of a Christian family, who fled the violence in Mosul, stay at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
12 / 20
A Christian woman, who fled from violence in Mosul, sits with a child inside a building which was used as a social club in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Christian woman, who fled from violence in Mosul, sits with a child inside a building which was used as a social club in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Christian woman, who fled from violence in Mosul, sits with a child inside a building which was used as a social club in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
A Christian woman, who fled the violence in Mosul, holds her baby inside a building which was used as a social club in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Christian woman, who fled the violence in Mosul, holds her baby inside a building which was used as a social club in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Christian woman, who fled the violence in Mosul, holds her baby inside a building which was used as a social club in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 20
A Christian woman, who fled the violence in Mosul, holds her daughter as her baby sleeps at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Christian woman, who fled the violence in Mosul, holds her daughter as her baby sleeps at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Christian woman, who fled the violence in Mosul, holds her daughter as her baby sleeps at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
15 / 20
An Iraqi Christian woman fleeing the violence in Mosul, prays at the Mar Afram church at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Christian woman fleeing the violence in Mosul, prays at the Mar Afram church at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An Iraqi Christian woman fleeing the violence in Mosul, prays at the Mar Afram church at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 20
An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul arrives at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul arrives at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul arrives at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
A Christian child, who fled the violence in Mosul, walks past an old Christian woman sleeping on a chair at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Christian child, who fled the violence in Mosul, walks past an old Christian woman sleeping on a chair at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Christian child, who fled the violence in Mosul, walks past an old Christian woman sleeping on a chair at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
18 / 20
Iraqi Christian families fleeing the violence in Mosul arrive at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi Christian families fleeing the violence in Mosul arrive at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Iraqi Christian families fleeing the violence in Mosul arrive at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 20
Iraqi Christians attend a mass at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

Iraqi Christians attend a mass at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Iraqi Christians attend a mass at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Tihar Food Court

Tihar Food Court

Next Slideshows

Tihar Food Court

Tihar Food Court

"Tihar Food Court" in Delhi, a rehabilitation effort kicked off by the Tihar prison, wins praise for politeness, hygiene.

22 Jul 2014
Fleeing Gaza

Fleeing Gaza

Thousands have fled their homes in Gaza.

22 Jul 2014
Inside the Costa Concordia

Inside the Costa Concordia

Photos taken from inside the wrecked luxury liner.

21 Jul 2014
Typhoon batters Asia

Typhoon batters Asia

Typhoon Rammasun wreaks havoc across the Philippines and southern China.

21 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures