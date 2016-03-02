Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 2, 2016 | 11:00pm IST

Christie for Trump

Donald Trump speaks next to Chris Christie (R) at a campaign rally in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Donald Trump speaks next to Chris Christie (R) at a campaign rally in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Donald Trump speaks next to Chris Christie (R) at a campaign rally in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
1 / 13
Donald Trump, with former rival Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Donald Trump, with former rival Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Donald Trump, with former rival Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
2 / 13
Donald Trump and Chris Christie meet supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin

Donald Trump and Chris Christie meet supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Donald Trump and Chris Christie meet supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin
Close
3 / 13
Donald Trump, next to Chris Christie, waves to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Donald Trump, next to Chris Christie, waves to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Donald Trump, next to Chris Christie, waves to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
4 / 13
Chris Christie speaks for Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Chris Christie speaks for Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Chris Christie speaks for Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
5 / 13
Chris Christie takes a photo with a supporter of Donald Trump after a campaign rally in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Chris Christie takes a photo with a supporter of Donald Trump after a campaign rally in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Chris Christie takes a photo with a supporter of Donald Trump after a campaign rally in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
6 / 13
Donald Trump, with Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Donald Trump, with Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Donald Trump, with Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
7 / 13
Chris Christie and Donald Trump laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Chris Christie and Donald Trump laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Chris Christie and Donald Trump laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 13
Chris Christie introduces Donald Trump at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin

Chris Christie introduces Donald Trump at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Chris Christie introduces Donald Trump at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin
Close
9 / 13
Chris Christie talks to Donald Trump during a commercial break in the midst of the first Republican debate of the campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Chris Christie talks to Donald Trump during a commercial break in the midst of the first Republican debate of the campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Chris Christie talks to Donald Trump during a commercial break in the midst of the first Republican debate of the campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 13
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 13
Chris Christie and Donald Trump talk during a break in the candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Chris Christie and Donald Trump talk during a break in the candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Chris Christie and Donald Trump talk during a break in the candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 13
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Zika in the water

Zika in the water

Next Slideshows

Zika in the water

Zika in the water

Zika has spread most rapidly in the urban squalor of Brazil's northeastern coastal cities like Recife.

02 Mar 2016
Attack on Indian consulate in Jalalabad

Attack on Indian consulate in Jalalabad

Afghan security forces kill four suicide bombers who targeted the Indian consulate in Jalalabad.

02 Mar 2016
Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday

Our latest photos from the crucial primary voting contest.

02 Mar 2016
Laying eyes on Trump

Laying eyes on Trump

The moment supporters come face to face with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

02 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast