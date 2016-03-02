Christie for Trump
Donald Trump speaks next to Chris Christie (R) at a campaign rally in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Donald Trump, with former rival Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Donald Trump and Chris Christie meet supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin
Donald Trump, next to Chris Christie, waves to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Chris Christie speaks for Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Chris Christie takes a photo with a supporter of Donald Trump after a campaign rally in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Donald Trump, with Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Chris Christie and Donald Trump laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Chris Christie introduces Donald Trump at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin
Chris Christie talks to Donald Trump during a commercial break in the midst of the first Republican debate of the campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Christie and Donald Trump talk during a break in the candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Zika in the water
Zika has spread most rapidly in the urban squalor of Brazil's northeastern coastal cities like Recife.
Attack on Indian consulate in Jalalabad
Afghan security forces kill four suicide bombers who targeted the Indian consulate in Jalalabad.
Super Tuesday
Our latest photos from the crucial primary voting contest.
Laying eyes on Trump
The moment supporters come face to face with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.