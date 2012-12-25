Edition:
Christmas around the world

<p>A priest conducts a mass at a Catholic church during Christmas celebrations in Srinagar December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

A priest conducts a mass at a Catholic church during Christmas celebrations in Srinagar December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A worshipper prays at a Catholic church during Christmas celebrations in Srinagar December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

A worshipper prays at a Catholic church during Christmas celebrations in Srinagar December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A student of the sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik spreads coloured powder in between sand sculptures of Santa Clauses on a beach in Puri December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A student of the sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik spreads coloured powder in between sand sculptures of Santa Clauses on a beach in Puri December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Worshippers attend a Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Worshippers attend a Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V

<p>A worshipper attends a midnight Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

A worshipper attends a midnight Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V

<p>A woman walks with a girl as they arrive to attend a Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V </p>

A woman walks with a girl as they arrive to attend a Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V

<p>A man dressed in a Santa Claus costume walks past sand sculptures of Santa Clauses created by the artist Sudarshan Pattnaik and his students as part of Christmas celebrations on a beach in Puri December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A man dressed in a Santa Claus costume walks past sand sculptures of Santa Clauses created by the artist Sudarshan Pattnaik and his students as part of Christmas celebrations on a beach in Puri December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A nun prays during a Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V </p>

A nun prays during a Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V

<p>Worshippers attend a Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Worshippers attend a Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V

<p>Pope Benedict XVI prays as he leads the Christmas night mass in the Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI prays as he leads the Christmas night mass in the Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI looks on as he leads the Christmas night mass in the Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI looks on as he leads the Christmas night mass in the Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Students dressed in Santa Claus costumes pose as they wait to perform during Christmas celebrations at their school in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

Students dressed in Santa Claus costumes pose as they wait to perform during Christmas celebrations at their school in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

<p>A girl arranges Santa Claus hats on a sidewalk before selling them at a market on Christmas eve in Mumbai December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A girl arranges Santa Claus hats on a sidewalk before selling them at a market on Christmas eve in Mumbai December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Residents lift up a Santa Claus figurine which they decorated in an alley as part of Christmas celebrations in Karachi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

Residents lift up a Santa Claus figurine which they decorated in an alley as part of Christmas celebrations in Karachi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Pakistani Christian girls walk near a Christmas tree at a Christian neighbourhood in Islamabad December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood </p>

Pakistani Christian girls walk near a Christmas tree at a Christian neighbourhood in Islamabad December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

<p>An Indonesian police officer stands guard with his rifle during Christmas eve prayers, in front of the Cathedral Church in Makassar, South Sulawesi province December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

An Indonesian police officer stands guard with his rifle during Christmas eve prayers, in front of the Cathedral Church in Makassar, South Sulawesi province December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

<p>Nuns decorate an altar of Holy Rosary Church with statues representing the nativity scene on Christmas eve in Dhaka December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Nuns decorate an altar of Holy Rosary Church with statues representing the nativity scene on Christmas eve in Dhaka December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Children dressed in Santa Claus outfits line up before a Christmas celebration at a kindergarten in Hanoi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kham</p>

Children dressed in Santa Claus outfits line up before a Christmas celebration at a kindergarten in Hanoi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

<p>A Palestinian girl watches a Christmas parade outside the Church of Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

A Palestinian girl watches a Christmas parade outside the Church of Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>Workers wear a Santa Claus and Little Mermaid costume, as part of their Christmas presentation inside a Ocean Park in Manila December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

Workers wear a Santa Claus and Little Mermaid costume, as part of their Christmas presentation inside a Ocean Park in Manila December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Children and elephants (rear), all dressed in Santa Claus costumes, pose for photographers during Christmas celebrations at Jirasart school in Ayutthaya province, 70 km (44 miles) north of Bangkok, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom </p>

Children and elephants (rear), all dressed in Santa Claus costumes, pose for photographers during Christmas celebrations at Jirasart school in Ayutthaya province, 70 km (44 miles) north of Bangkok, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom more

<p>An elephant dressed in a Santa Claus costume performs for students during Christmas celebrations at Jirasart school in Ayutthaya province, 70 km (44 miles) north of Bangkok, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom </p>

An elephant dressed in a Santa Claus costume performs for students during Christmas celebrations at Jirasart school in Ayutthaya province, 70 km (44 miles) north of Bangkok, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>Laser beams and images are projected on the facade of Madrid's city hall during a lighting show to mark the start of Christmas festivities in the Spanish capital of Madrid December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

Laser beams and images are projected on the facade of Madrid's city hall during a lighting show to mark the start of Christmas festivities in the Spanish capital of Madrid December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

<p>Pittsburgh Steelers fan Earl Baldwin dresses like a Christmas tree to cheer on the Steelers against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn </p>

Pittsburgh Steelers fan Earl Baldwin dresses like a Christmas tree to cheer on the Steelers against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

<p>Iraqi boys pray for peace in Iraq and Syria during Mass a day before Christmas Eve at Chaldean Catholic Church in Amman December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Iraqi boys pray for peace in Iraq and Syria during Mass a day before Christmas Eve at Chaldean Catholic Church in Amman December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

<p>Candles and a cross are seen during a prayer session for peace in Iraq and Syria a day before Christmas Eve at Chaldean Catholic Church in Amman December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Candles and a cross are seen during a prayer session for peace in Iraq and Syria a day before Christmas Eve at Chaldean Catholic Church in Amman December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

<p>People take part in an annual Christmas bath in Warta river, with the outdoor temperature reaching 10 Celsius below zero in Uniejow near Lodz central Poland December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta </p>

People take part in an annual Christmas bath in Warta river, with the outdoor temperature reaching 10 Celsius below zero in Uniejow near Lodz central Poland December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta

<p>People gather at the Arctic Circle a day before Christmas Eve in Rovaniemi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuv</p>

People gather at the Arctic Circle a day before Christmas Eve in Rovaniemi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuv

<p>A Palestinian dressed as Santa Claus rings a bell in the West Bank town of Bethlehem ahead of Christmas December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A Palestinian dressed as Santa Claus rings a bell in the West Bank town of Bethlehem ahead of Christmas December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>People look at Christmas decorations at the home of Virginie and Jessy in Paillencourt, near Cambrai, northern France, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

People look at Christmas decorations at the home of Virginie and Jessy in Paillencourt, near Cambrai, northern France, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>People look at Christmas decorations at the home of Virginie and Jessy in Paillencourt, near Cambrai, northern France, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossigno</p>

People look at Christmas decorations at the home of Virginie and Jessy in Paillencourt, near Cambrai, northern France, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossigno

<p>People walk past Christmas trees made of recyclable materials displayed at a city hall complex in Mandaluyong Metro Manila December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

People walk past Christmas trees made of recyclable materials displayed at a city hall complex in Mandaluyong Metro Manila December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

<p>People dressed as Santa Claus row boats through the fog on the Venice canal December 22, 2012. REUTERS/ Manuel Silvestr</p>

People dressed as Santa Claus row boats through the fog on the Venice canal December 22, 2012. REUTERS/ Manuel Silvestr

<p>A 30-meter (98-feet) Christmas tree-shaped tower with some 30,000 light bulbs, set up by Christian organisations, is lit on top of Aegibong Peak Observatory just south of the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas in Gimpo, west of Seoul December 22, 2012 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A 30-meter (98-feet) Christmas tree-shaped tower with some 30,000 light bulbs, set up by Christian organisations, is lit on top of Aegibong Peak Observatory just south of the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas in Gimpo, west of Seoul...more

<p>People pose for a picture next to Christmas decorations in the ancient city of Byblos, north of Beirut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir </p>

People pose for a picture next to Christmas decorations in the ancient city of Byblos, north of Beirut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>Pope Benedict XVI attends Christmas greetings with the Roman curia at the Clementine hall at the Vatican December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool </p>

Pope Benedict XVI attends Christmas greetings with the Roman curia at the Clementine hall at the Vatican December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool

<p>A Santa Claus figure is illuminated at a Christmas market in the city centre of Frankfurt December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

A Santa Claus figure is illuminated at a Christmas market in the city centre of Frankfurt December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>Products to decorate the Christmas tree are offered to customers at the Christmas market in Hamburg, late December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer </p>

Products to decorate the Christmas tree are offered to customers at the Christmas market in Hamburg, late December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

<p>Wooden Christmas tree decorations are pictured at a shop of Munich's Christmas market December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

Wooden Christmas tree decorations are pictured at a shop of Munich's Christmas market December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

<p>A vendor hangs Christmas decorations in between Santa Claus dolls at her stall ahead of Christmas at a wholesale market in Wuhan, Hubei province, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A vendor hangs Christmas decorations in between Santa Claus dolls at her stall ahead of Christmas at a wholesale market in Wuhan, Hubei province, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People look at an illuminated Christmas tree in Usaquen Park during the annual Festival de Navidad (Festival of Christmas) celebrations in Bogota December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes</p>

People look at an illuminated Christmas tree in Usaquen Park during the annual Festival de Navidad (Festival of Christmas) celebrations in Bogota December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

<p>A tourist takes a picture of herself as other tourists walk on the beach on Christmas eve in Waikiki Beach in Hawaii. December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

A tourist takes a picture of herself as other tourists walk on the beach on Christmas eve in Waikiki Beach in Hawaii. December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Jordanian and Syrian Christians attend a Christmas Mass in Amman December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Jordanian and Syrian Christians attend a Christmas Mass in Amman December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>Models pose during the Miss Christmas competition in Yangon December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Models pose during the Miss Christmas competition in Yangon December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A religious icon is reflected on the window of a compound of St. Mary's Cathedral as people visit for a ceremony on Christmas eve in Yangon on late December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A religious icon is reflected on the window of a compound of St. Mary's Cathedral as people visit for a ceremony on Christmas eve in Yangon on late December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>People walk in front of a store advertising sales in New York, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

People walk in front of a store advertising sales in New York, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Actors re-enact the nativity scene during Christmas celebrations in Mostar, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Actors re-enact the nativity scene during Christmas celebrations in Mostar, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>Passengers ride a double decker bus past Christmas lights on Oxford Street, in London, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Passengers ride a double decker bus past Christmas lights on Oxford Street, in London, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Catholics stand in front of a painting depicting a nativity scene at the St. Antoine Church on Christmas Eve in Hanoi December 24, 2012. Vietnam has the second largest Catholic community in Southeast Asia after the Philippines, with about 6 to 8 million Catholics among its estimated 90 million population. REUTERS/Kham</p>

Catholics stand in front of a painting depicting a nativity scene at the St. Antoine Church on Christmas Eve in Hanoi December 24, 2012. Vietnam has the second largest Catholic community in Southeast Asia after the Philippines, with about 6 to 8...more

<p>A villager walks along an alley decorated for Christmas at Liuhe village, near the city of Taiyuan, Shanxi province, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A villager walks along an alley decorated for Christmas at Liuhe village, near the city of Taiyuan, Shanxi province, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Shoppers walk under Christmas lights near Oxford Street, in London, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Shoppers walk under Christmas lights near Oxford Street, in London, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Ruben Torres, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, and fishermen wave to people from a boat on Christmas Eve along the coast of Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, December 24, 2012. Every year, fishermen in Valparaiso organize a Santa Claus boat trip as people wait on the shore to receive their Christmas presents and well-wishes. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Ruben Torres, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, and fishermen wave to people from a boat on Christmas Eve along the coast of Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, December 24, 2012. Every year, fishermen in Valparaiso...more

<p>People pass by a huge Christmas ball in the city of Rostov-on-Don, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov</p>

People pass by a huge Christmas ball in the city of Rostov-on-Don, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov

<p>NATO soldiers have their dinner during Christmas Eve celebrations in Kabul, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

NATO soldiers have their dinner during Christmas Eve celebrations in Kabul, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Mariana Cirnu and Petru Coyocarin from Romania kiss in a temporary Christmas shelter for homeless people in east London December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Mariana Cirnu and Petru Coyocarin from Romania kiss in a temporary Christmas shelter for homeless people in east London December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Paper angels, representing those killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, are seen on Christmas morning at a memorial in Sandy Hook Village in Newtown, Connecticut December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Paper angels, representing those killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, are seen on Christmas morning at a memorial in Sandy Hook Village in Newtown, Connecticut December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Pam Walker, of Carson City, Nevada, decorates a Christmas tree along Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Christmas day, December 25, 2012. Its the 14th year in a row that she has celebrated Christmas on the beach. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Pam Walker, of Carson City, Nevada, decorates a Christmas tree along Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Christmas day, December 25, 2012. Its the 14th year in a row that she has celebrated Christmas on the beach. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Kai Kubierske from Bonn, Germany, smiles as he emerges from an ice-filled pond at the Gulf of Finland on Christmas Day in Lauttasaari, Helsinki, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva</p>

Kai Kubierske from Bonn, Germany, smiles as he emerges from an ice-filled pond at the Gulf of Finland on Christmas Day in Lauttasaari, Helsinki, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth records her Christmas message in 3-D from the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace in central London December 7, 2012 in a photo released December 25, 2012. The Queen used her traditional Christmas Day message, filmed in 3D for the first time, to pay tribute to the world's athletes for delivering a "splendid summer of sport" at the London Olympics. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool</p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth records her Christmas message in 3-D from the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace in central London December 7, 2012 in a photo released December 25, 2012. The Queen used her traditional Christmas Day message, filmed in...more

