Christmas at Arlington, Section 60
Andrew Suzuki of Warrenton, Virginia, sits among graves adorned with holiday wreaths while visiting the grave of his son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015....more
A U.S. Marine Nutcracker stands beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. With the wounds of war particularly painful in the Christmas season, family members and loved ones add their own personal...more
A tiny Christmas tree adorns a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A tiny Christmas tree is seen beside a tree bearing the photos of soldiers as Kathy Perry of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, reacts while paying her respects at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Perry was at Arlington...more
A snowman Christmas ornament sits atop a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A tiny tree with a soldier ornament sits beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A holiday star reading "I Love You Dad! Chase" sits beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Candy canes and a family photo are placed upon a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Santa with a US flag is placed by a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Christmas arrangement sits among graves in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A small tree is turned into a makeshift Christmas tree at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Candy canes adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Christmas ornaments drawn by children adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Christmas tree and candy canes adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Children's colorings of a snowman and Santa sit in front of a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Brian Suzuki, 5, helps his grandmother Roni decorate the grave of Brian's father and Roni's son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Santa and the state flag of Maine are placed by a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Christmas tree, Santa and a snowman adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A message of love and longing hangs on a makeshift Christmas tree in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Two Nutcrackers, one Navy, one Marine, are placed lying down side-by-side before graves adorned with a Christmas tree in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
