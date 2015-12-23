Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 23, 2015 | 8:46pm IST

Christmas at Arlington, Section 60

Andrew Suzuki of Warrenton, Virginia, sits among graves adorned with holiday wreaths while visiting the grave of his son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Many of the graves in Section 60 are casualties of recent conflicts. Matthew Suzuki served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Andrew Suzuki of Warrenton, Virginia, sits among graves adorned with holiday wreaths while visiting the grave of his son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Andrew Suzuki of Warrenton, Virginia, sits among graves adorned with holiday wreaths while visiting the grave of his son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Many of the graves in Section 60 are casualties of recent conflicts. Matthew Suzuki served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 20
A U.S. Marine Nutcracker stands beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. With the wounds of war particularly painful in the Christmas season, family members and loved ones add their own personal holiday touches and messages to the graves of their loved ones. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A U.S. Marine Nutcracker stands beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. With the wounds of war particularly painful in the Christmas season, family members and loved ones add their own personal...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A U.S. Marine Nutcracker stands beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. With the wounds of war particularly painful in the Christmas season, family members and loved ones add their own personal holiday touches and messages to the graves of their loved ones. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 20
A tiny Christmas tree adorns a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A tiny Christmas tree adorns a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A tiny Christmas tree adorns a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 20
A tiny Christmas tree is seen beside a tree bearing the photos of soldiers as Kathy Perry of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, reacts while paying her respects at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Perry was at Arlington visiting the grave of her husband Army Col. Ralph J. Perry on what would have been his birthday. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A tiny Christmas tree is seen beside a tree bearing the photos of soldiers as Kathy Perry of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, reacts while paying her respects at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Perry was at Arlington...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A tiny Christmas tree is seen beside a tree bearing the photos of soldiers as Kathy Perry of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, reacts while paying her respects at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Perry was at Arlington visiting the grave of her husband Army Col. Ralph J. Perry on what would have been his birthday. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 20
A snowman Christmas ornament sits atop a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A snowman Christmas ornament sits atop a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A snowman Christmas ornament sits atop a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 20
A tiny tree with a soldier ornament sits beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A tiny tree with a soldier ornament sits beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A tiny tree with a soldier ornament sits beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 20
A holiday star reading "I Love You Dad! Chase" sits beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A holiday star reading "I Love You Dad! Chase" sits beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A holiday star reading "I Love You Dad! Chase" sits beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 20
Candy canes and a family photo are placed upon a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Candy canes and a family photo are placed upon a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Candy canes and a family photo are placed upon a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 20
A Santa with a US flag is placed by a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A Santa with a US flag is placed by a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A Santa with a US flag is placed by a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 20
A Christmas arrangement sits among graves in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A Christmas arrangement sits among graves in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A Christmas arrangement sits among graves in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 20
A small tree is turned into a makeshift Christmas tree at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A small tree is turned into a makeshift Christmas tree at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A small tree is turned into a makeshift Christmas tree at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 20
Candy canes adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Candy canes adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Candy canes adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 20
Christmas ornaments drawn by children adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Christmas ornaments drawn by children adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Christmas ornaments drawn by children adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 20
A Christmas tree and candy canes adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A Christmas tree and candy canes adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A Christmas tree and candy canes adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 20
Children's colorings of a snowman and Santa sit in front of a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Children's colorings of a snowman and Santa sit in front of a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Children's colorings of a snowman and Santa sit in front of a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 20
Brian Suzuki, 5, helps his grandmother Roni decorate the grave of Brian's father and Roni's son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Brian Suzuki, 5, helps his grandmother Roni decorate the grave of Brian's father and Roni's son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Brian Suzuki, 5, helps his grandmother Roni decorate the grave of Brian's father and Roni's son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 20
A Santa and the state flag of Maine are placed by a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A Santa and the state flag of Maine are placed by a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A Santa and the state flag of Maine are placed by a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 20
A Christmas tree, Santa and a snowman adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A Christmas tree, Santa and a snowman adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A Christmas tree, Santa and a snowman adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 20
A message of love and longing hangs on a makeshift Christmas tree in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A message of love and longing hangs on a makeshift Christmas tree in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A message of love and longing hangs on a makeshift Christmas tree in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 20
Two Nutcrackers, one Navy, one Marine, are placed lying down side-by-side before graves adorned with a Christmas tree in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Two Nutcrackers, one Navy, one Marine, are placed lying down side-by-side before graves adorned with a Christmas tree in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Two Nutcrackers, one Navy, one Marine, are placed lying down side-by-side before graves adorned with a Christmas tree in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Dwarka Aircraft Crash

Dwarka Aircraft Crash

Next Slideshows

Dwarka Aircraft Crash

Dwarka Aircraft Crash

A BSF aircraft crashed in Delhi's Dwarka region, killing all ten people on board

22 Dec 2015
Back to school in Benghazi

Back to school in Benghazi

After a gap of more than a year and a half due to clashes, children return to school in Benghazi, Libya.

22 Dec 2015
Swedish ski resort hosts refugees

Swedish ski resort hosts refugees

Refugees fleeing war and poverty make their camp at a ski resort in Sweden.

21 Dec 2015
Miss Universe mix-up

Miss Universe mix-up

The host of the Miss Universe pageant mistakenly announced the wrong winner, who then had to hand over the crown to the eventual winner.

21 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.

After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast