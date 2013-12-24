Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 24, 2013 | 8:10pm IST

Christmas in Brooklyn

<p>Houses in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn are seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Houses in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn are seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Houses in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn are seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 9
<p>A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 9
<p>Passerbys stop to have their photograph taken as they look at a house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Passerbys stop to have their photograph taken as they look at a house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Passerbys stop to have their photograph taken as they look at a house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 9
<p>A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 9
<p>A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 9
<p>Houses in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn are seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Houses in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn are seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Houses in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn are seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 9
<p>Passerbys look at a house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Passerbys look at a house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Passerbys look at a house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 9
<p>A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 9
<p>A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
The rise of Arvind Kejriwal

The rise of Arvind Kejriwal

Next Slideshows

The rise of Arvind Kejriwal

The rise of Arvind Kejriwal

Tracking the political journey of Arvind Kejriwal, the new star of Indian politics.

24 Dec 2013
Putin vs. Pussy Riot

Putin vs. Pussy Riot

Two members of the Russian punk protest band are freed from prison.

23 Dec 2013
Pussy Riot: The early years

Pussy Riot: The early years

The members of Pussy Riot before forming the punk band.

23 Dec 2013
The World of Robots

The World of Robots

A look at the new generation of supercool robots.

23 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures