Christmas in India
Christian priests perform prayers at a church during Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Christians perform prayers at a church during Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man installs Christmas decorations atop a church on the eve of the Christmas in Ahmedabad December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A student in a Santa Claus costume distributes sweets amongst school children during Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A municipal worker pushes a garbage cart past a Christmas decoration installed on a pavement fence during an early morning ahead of Christmas celebrations in Kolkata December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man dressed in a Santa Claus outfit waves at the crowd as he rides with balloons on a horse cart during Christmas celebrations in Mumbai December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu devotee wearing a Santa Claus costume walks after cleaning a part of the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Students dressed as Santa Claus distribute sweets among children during a Christmas celebration at a school Chandigarh December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman decorates the exteriors of her house ahead of the Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
