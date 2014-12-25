Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 25, 2014 | 8:00pm IST

Christmas in India

Christian priests perform prayers at a church during Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

1 / 9
Christians perform prayers at a church during Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2 / 9
A man installs Christmas decorations atop a church on the eve of the Christmas in Ahmedabad December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

3 / 9
A student in a Santa Claus costume distributes sweets amongst school children during Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

4 / 9
A municipal worker pushes a garbage cart past a Christmas decoration installed on a pavement fence during an early morning ahead of Christmas celebrations in Kolkata December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

5 / 9
A man dressed in a Santa Claus outfit waves at the crowd as he rides with balloons on a horse cart during Christmas celebrations in Mumbai December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

6 / 9
A Hindu devotee wearing a Santa Claus costume walks after cleaning a part of the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

7 / 9
Students dressed as Santa Claus distribute sweets among children during a Christmas celebration at a school Chandigarh December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

8 / 9
A woman decorates the exteriors of her house ahead of the Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

9 / 9
