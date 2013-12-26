Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 26, 2013 | 10:35am IST

Christmas in India

<p>A man wearing a Santa hat prepares to cut a 201-feet (61-metres) long cake as boys dressed in Santa Claus costumes cheer during Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>An altar boy holds a censer with burning incense during Christmas mass at a church in Ajmer district of Rajasthan December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People attend a Christmas Eve mass at St. Paul's Cathedral in Kolkata December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>People sing in a choir during a Christmas Eve mass at St. Paul's Cathedral in Kolkata December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes pose in front of a sand sculpture featuring Jesus Christ (top) and Santa Claus created by artist Sudarshan Pattnaik as part of Christmas celebrations on a beach in Puri in Odisha, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes gather around a girl dressed up as Virgin Mary during Christmas celebrations at a church in Chandigarh December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes wave as they travel in a vehicle after attending Christmas celebrations at a church in Chandigarh December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

