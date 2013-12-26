Christmas in India
A man wearing a Santa hat prepares to cut a 201-feet (61-metres) long cake as boys dressed in Santa Claus costumes cheer during Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man wearing a Santa hat prepares to cut a 201-feet (61-metres) long cake as boys dressed in Santa Claus costumes cheer during Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An altar boy holds a censer with burning incense during Christmas mass at a church in Ajmer district of Rajasthan December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An altar boy holds a censer with burning incense during Christmas mass at a church in Ajmer district of Rajasthan December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People attend a Christmas Eve mass at St. Paul's Cathedral in Kolkata December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People attend a Christmas Eve mass at St. Paul's Cathedral in Kolkata December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People sing in a choir during a Christmas Eve mass at St. Paul's Cathedral in Kolkata December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People sing in a choir during a Christmas Eve mass at St. Paul's Cathedral in Kolkata December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes pose in front of a sand sculpture featuring Jesus Christ (top) and Santa Claus created by artist Sudarshan Pattnaik as part of Christmas celebrations on a beach in Puri in Odisha, December 24, 2013....more
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes pose in front of a sand sculpture featuring Jesus Christ (top) and Santa Claus created by artist Sudarshan Pattnaik as part of Christmas celebrations on a beach in Puri in Odisha, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes gather around a girl dressed up as Virgin Mary during Christmas celebrations at a church in Chandigarh December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes gather around a girl dressed up as Virgin Mary during Christmas celebrations at a church in Chandigarh December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes wave as they travel in a vehicle after attending Christmas celebrations at a church in Chandigarh December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes wave as they travel in a vehicle after attending Christmas celebrations at a church in Chandigarh December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Next Slideshows
Cast in wax
From Britney Spears to Barack Obama, a look at the figures cast in wax.
Most downloaded songs of 2013
The top-selling tracks on iTunes this past year.
Celebrity breakups of 2013
Famous couples who split up this past year.
Top-selling albums of 2013
The top-selling albums of 2013, according to Billboard.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.