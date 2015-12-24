Edition:
Christmas in Iraq

A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A volunteer wearing Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced Christian child, who fled Islamic State, poses for a photograph at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to children at a poor neighborhood in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to the poor in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

