Christmas in Islamabad
Men decorate a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A girl stands outside a house illuminated with lights on Christmas eve in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Girls sit on a ladder with a Christmas tree on a wall of their house on Christmas eve at a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A Santa Claus figurine hangs from a tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Christmas tree is seen on a balcony on Christmas eve in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A girl carries her nephew at her house in a Christian slum in Islamabad on Christmas eve, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Children play near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Christian family is seen atop of their house ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Men decorate a tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Muslims take a selfie near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Men decorate a tree with lights ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Children play in a street illuminated with lights on Christmas eve in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A woman carries her baby as she looks out of her house window in a Christian slum in Islamabad on Christmas eve, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A teenager studies at her house ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Men decorate a tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A girl stands at an entrance of her house ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Muslims take a selfie near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Christmas tree is seen ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
