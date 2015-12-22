Edition:
Christmas in Peru's prisons

Inmates in costumes perform the birth of Jesus ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. At the event inmates stage the birth of Jesus and celebrated the end of the school year for children. Inmates who are mothers are permitted to have their children stay in prison with them till they are 3 years old. Forty-four children live together with their mothers inside the prison, according to the press released by the Penitentiary Institute. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
An inmate carrying baby stands next to a prison guard during an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Inmates in costumes dance during a Christmas event at Sarita Colonia male prison in Callao, Peru, December 18, 2015. For the event, inmates prepared Christmas meals for a culinary competition and took part in dances and songs. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
An inmate carrying her baby stand at a kitchen during an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Children hold diplomas during an event for the end of the school year and Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Inmates stand with their babies at a nursery during an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A Spanish inmate dressed as Santa Claus holds a sign that says "forgiveness" during a Christmas event at Sarita Colonia male prison in Callao, Peru, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Inmates in costumes attend an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Inmates prepare food during a Christmas event at Sarita Colonia male prison in Callao, Peru, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Inmates and their children attend an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Inmates attend a Christmas event at Sarita Colonia male prison in Callao, Peru, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Inmate plays with her baby during an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Inmates stand next to food during a Christmas event at Sarita Colonia male prison in Callao, Peru, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Children in costumes attend an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A Spanish inmate dressed as Santa Claus takes part in a Christmas event at Sarita Colonia male prison in Callao, Peru, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Inmates and their children attend an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
