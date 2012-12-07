Christmas is coming
President Barack Obama (2nd L), first lady Michelle Obama (R), and their daughters Malia (3rd R) and Sasha (3rd L) participate with host Neil Patrick Harris (L) in the 90th lighting of the National Christmas tree in front of the White House in Washington, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama sings "Santa Claus is coming to town" with his daughters Malia and Sasha (L) as they participate in the 90th lighting of the National Christmas tree in front of the White House in Washington, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Jimmy Rider delivers an eight-foot tall Christmas tree on a trailer attached to his bicycle, as part of his Ever-Green Delivery service, in Somerville, Massachusetts December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man blows his trumpet from the Old Town Hall Tower as a Christmas tree is illuminated at the Old Town Square in Prague December 5, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Competitors dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual 6-km (3.7-mile) Santa Run in Battersea Park, London December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actors dressed as (L-R) Joseph and the Three Wise Men, part of a live-human nativity scene, stroll past the U.S. Capitol Building after demonstrating outside the nearby Supreme Court in Washington, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Kenji, a six-year-old dog, looks at a Christmas cake at a restaurant in Tokyo December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Christmas lights shine on the rue Saint Charles near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
People walk past a Christmas Tree in downtown Rome December 4 , 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A 36-metre tall Christmas tree is lit up in central Stockholm December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/Scanpix Sweden
A German soldier stands next to a Christmas tree at a flight departure area at the German Bundeswehr army camp in Marmal in Masar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Volunteers dressed as Father Christmas and angels arrive for a group picture during an annual Christmas meeting hosted by the student's association Studentenwerk in Berlin December 1, 2012, to receive advice and instructions for their participation...more
Workers lift the Christmas Tree, a Nordmann Fir from Dumfries, Scotland, outside the 10 Downing Street official residence of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, in London November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A steel installation, replacing the traditional Christmas tree, is illuminated at Brussels' Grand Place November 29, 2012. The 25-metre high sculpture was designed by French architects Pier Schneider and Francois Wunschel. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir more
An employee paints a glass sphere for Christmas and New Year decorations, at the "Biryusinka" toy factory in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A diver dressed as Santa Claus swims with dolphins at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, south of Tokyo November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Gerald Morris (L) from Colorado and his wife Twila pose for photographers as they are dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs Claus during the arrival of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man dressed as Santa Claus attends the 2012 Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Christmas tree decorations are seen at the traditional Christkindelsmaerik (Christ Child market) near Strasbourg Cathedral November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Workers fill the beard of a balloon in the shape of Santa Claus, with helium, ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ramiro Hinojas, 47, a traffic enforcer, wears a Santa Claus costume as he directs traffic along a main street in Pasay city, metro Manila November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Visitors looks on a professional diver wearing a Santa Claus suit while swimming inside a giant aquarium as part of celebrations for Christmas at the Manila Ocean Park, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Gardener Sue Dale inspects poinsettia plants prior to their shipment from the Ravensworth nursery near Richmond, northern England November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Children reach for presents distributed by a man dressed as Santa Claus outside the post office in the village of Himmelpfort, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
