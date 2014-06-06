Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 6, 2014 | 10:52pm IST

Chrome for the Crown?

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 06, 2014
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands in a barn after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands in a barn after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 06, 2014
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands in a barn after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, is washed down after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, is washed down after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 06, 2014
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, is washed down after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, enters the track from a paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, enters the track from a paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, enters the track from a paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, makes his way to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, makes his way to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, makes his way to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 20
Horses are seen in silhouette standing in barns before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Horses are seen in silhouette standing in barns before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
Horses are seen in silhouette standing in barns before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 20
A horse is seen in a barn before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A horse is seen in a barn before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
A horse is seen in a barn before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 20
A jockey and his horse are reflected in a window making their way from the paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A jockey and his horse are reflected in a window making their way from the paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
A jockey and his horse are reflected in a window making their way from the paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 20
Birds sit in the hoof prints of horses during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Birds sit in the hoof prints of horses during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
Birds sit in the hoof prints of horses during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 20
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome is walked back to his barn after being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome is walked back to his barn after being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome is walked back to his barn after being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 20
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 20
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs around the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs around the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs around the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome walks from his barn to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome walks from his barn to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome walks from his barn to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands in his stall at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands in his stall at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 06, 2014
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands in his stall at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome is walked to his barn as he arrives at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome is walked to his barn as he arrives at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 06, 2014
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome is walked to his barn as he arrives at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Bringing D-Day to life

Bringing D-Day to life

Next Slideshows

Bringing D-Day to life

Bringing D-Day to life

World War Two enthusiasts recreate scenes from D-Day on the beaches of Normandy.

06 Jun 2014
Water, water everywhere

Water, water everywhere

From rains and floods to water bottles and hoses - a look at our constant engagement with H2O.

06 Jun 2014
The G7 Summit

The G7 Summit

The G7 gathering of the world's biggest industrial nations meet without Russia for the first time in 17 years.

06 Jun 2014
World Pork Expo 2014

World Pork Expo 2014

Pigs, presenters and pork aficionados meet up at the world's largest pork-specific trade show.

06 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures