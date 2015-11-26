Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 26, 2015 | 9:40pm IST

Church becomes refugee sanctuary

A worker fixes the cross of the Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, October 30, 2015. Up to 140 refugees are landing in Oberhausen every week, forcing authorities to come up with new locations to house them. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A worker fixes the cross of the Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, October 30, 2015. Up to 140 refugees are landing in Oberhausen every week, forcing authorities to come up with new locations to house them. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A worker fixes the cross of the Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, October 30, 2015. Up to 140 refugees are landing in Oberhausen every week, forcing authorities to come up with new locations to house them. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
1 / 11
City officials say they had little choice but to use the church. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

City officials say they had little choice but to use the church. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
City officials say they had little choice but to use the church. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
2 / 11
In early November, workers removed the altar and dozens of chairs, replacing them with metal beds, which are separated by makeshift partitions to give the church's new residents a semblance of privacy. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

In early November, workers removed the altar and dozens of chairs, replacing them with metal beds, which are separated by makeshift partitions to give the church's new residents a semblance of privacy. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
In early November, workers removed the altar and dozens of chairs, replacing them with metal beds, which are separated by makeshift partitions to give the church's new residents a semblance of privacy. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
3 / 11
Some residents of the German town worried about safety, others about real estate values and, at a raucous meeting of locals held in the church shortly before the refugees arrived, one man complained that his new Mercedes might get scratched. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Some residents of the German town worried about safety, others about real estate values and, at a raucous meeting of locals held in the church shortly before the refugees arrived, one man complained that his new Mercedes might get scratched. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Some residents of the German town worried about safety, others about real estate values and, at a raucous meeting of locals held in the church shortly before the refugees arrived, one man complained that his new Mercedes might get scratched. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
4 / 11
Nearly a month on, the uproar, played up at the start in the German media, has died down and residents are beginning to warm to the refugees, including 20 children, who are camped out in the ochre-colored brick church built in the early 20th century. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Nearly a month on, the uproar, played up at the start in the German media, has died down and residents are beginning to warm to the refugees, including 20 children, who are camped out in the ochre-colored brick church built in the early 20th century....more

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Nearly a month on, the uproar, played up at the start in the German media, has died down and residents are beginning to warm to the refugees, including 20 children, who are camped out in the ochre-colored brick church built in the early 20th century. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
5 / 11
The Protestant church, surrounded by pointy-roofed stone buildings that were built to house miners, is the first in Germany to have been set aside for refugees since they began streaming into the country by the thousands in late summer. The church now has metal beds, which are separated by makeshift partitions to give the church's new residents a semblance of privacy. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

The Protestant church, surrounded by pointy-roofed stone buildings that were built to house miners, is the first in Germany to have been set aside for refugees since they began streaming into the country by the thousands in late summer. The church...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
The Protestant church, surrounded by pointy-roofed stone buildings that were built to house miners, is the first in Germany to have been set aside for refugees since they began streaming into the country by the thousands in late summer. The church now has metal beds, which are separated by makeshift partitions to give the church's new residents a semblance of privacy. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
6 / 11
Germany expects about 1 million migrants to arrive this year, far more than any other European country. German politicians are under intense pressure to stem the flow as local communities complain that they are being overwhelmed. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Germany expects about 1 million migrants to arrive this year, far more than any other European country. German politicians are under intense pressure to stem the flow as local communities complain that they are being overwhelmed. REUTERS/Ina...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Germany expects about 1 million migrants to arrive this year, far more than any other European country. German politicians are under intense pressure to stem the flow as local communities complain that they are being overwhelmed. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
7 / 11
The story of the church where the entrance reads "Serve the Lord with pleasure" suggests that Germany's "Willkommenskultur", or welcome culture, remains alive and well in some pockets of the country. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

The story of the church where the entrance reads "Serve the Lord with pleasure" suggests that Germany's "Willkommenskultur", or welcome culture, remains alive and well in some pockets of the country. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
The story of the church where the entrance reads "Serve the Lord with pleasure" suggests that Germany's "Willkommenskultur", or welcome culture, remains alive and well in some pockets of the country. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
8 / 11
Local resident Sebastian Possner launched a neighborhood initiative nearly a month ago to protest against the conversion of the church. Now he says his kids are playing with the refugee children, like those from Syria in this picture, and that he's donated bicycles and toys. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Local resident Sebastian Possner launched a neighborhood initiative nearly a month ago to protest against the conversion of the church. Now he says his kids are playing with the refugee children, like those from Syria in this picture, and that he's...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Local resident Sebastian Possner launched a neighborhood initiative nearly a month ago to protest against the conversion of the church. Now he says his kids are playing with the refugee children, like those from Syria in this picture, and that he's donated bicycles and toys. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
9 / 11
For the refugees themselves, the main complaint is the cramped conditions in the church. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

For the refugees themselves, the main complaint is the cramped conditions in the church. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
For the refugees themselves, the main complaint is the cramped conditions in the church. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
10 / 11
Zabyl Olabi (C) and her husband Mahmod, who came to Germany with their 18-year-old son Humam (L), owned a chicken breeding farm in Aleppo. They fled to Europe six months ago, when their house was destroyed during an air raid and Islamic State militants advanced towards the city. "As you can see I am not Christian," Olabi said, pointing to her headscarf. "So at first it seemed strange to us to live in a church. Now we're just exhausted and wondering what comes next." REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Zabyl Olabi (C) and her husband Mahmod, who came to Germany with their 18-year-old son Humam (L), owned a chicken breeding farm in Aleppo. They fled to Europe six months ago, when their house was destroyed during an air raid and Islamic State...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Zabyl Olabi (C) and her husband Mahmod, who came to Germany with their 18-year-old son Humam (L), owned a chicken breeding farm in Aleppo. They fled to Europe six months ago, when their house was destroyed during an air raid and Islamic State militants advanced towards the city. "As you can see I am not Christian," Olabi said, pointing to her headscarf. "So at first it seemed strange to us to live in a church. Now we're just exhausted and wondering what comes next." REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Putin, commander-in-chief

Putin, commander-in-chief

Next Slideshows

Putin, commander-in-chief

Putin, commander-in-chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin flexes his military muscle.

25 Nov 2015
Fleeing Iran

Fleeing Iran

On their path through Europe, Iranian migrants have been blocked at the border between Greece and Macedonia.

25 Nov 2015
The rise of ISIS

The rise of ISIS

A visual chronology of the rise of Islamic State.

25 Nov 2015
Down river from Brazil dam flood

Down river from Brazil dam flood

The mud from a burst mining dam in Brazil has flowed down the Rio Doce and into the sea.

25 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.

After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast