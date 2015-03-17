Church bombings in Pakistan
Women from the Christian community mourn for a relative, who was one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore killed 14 people and wounded...more
Protesters from the Christian community attack a car during clashes with riot police, a day after suicide attacks on two churches in Lahore March 16, 2015. Pakistani police broke up Christian protesters with tear gas and baton charges on Monday, a...more
Christians carry the coffin of one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Sunday's attacks, claimed by a faction of the Pakistani Taliban, occurred minutes apart in a majority-Christian...more
A woman from the Christian community cries as she mourns for her relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, during their funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Islamist militants in Pakistan have attacked Christians and other religious...more
Protesters from the Christian community clash with riot police in Lahore March 16, 2015. The protesters, angry at the lack of security for Christians in the majority-Muslim country, blocked a major highway in the city. A hit-and-run by a car, which...more
Riot police use tear gas to disperse protesters from the Christian community during clashes in Lahore March 16, 2015. Following the blasts, enraged residents beat and burned to death two men they suspected of involvement, a police official said....more
Women from the Christian community mourn for their relatives, who were killed by a suicide attack on a church, during their funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Witnesses said more bloodshed in the bombings was prevented by security guards and police...more
A man checks footwear left behind at a church after a suicide attack in Lahore March 15, 2015. "I was sitting at a shop near the church when a blast jolted the area. I rushed towards the spot and saw the security guard scuffle with a man who was...more
People from the Christian community beat a motorist who refuses to respect a road block after twin blast attacks on two churches in Lahore March 15, 2015. The guard died as well, witness Amir Masih said. It was not clear if the first blast was also a...more
Christian protesters and journalists run from tear gas during clashes between the protesters and riot police in Lahore March 16, 2015. Taliban splinter group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for the blasts. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Christians gather as the attend the funeral of victims who were killed by a suicide attack on two churches in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Lahore is the capital of Punjab, Pakistan's wealthiest and most populous province and the political heartland of...more
Christians mourn over the coffin of Zahid Yousaf, one of the victims, in Lahore March 16, 2015. Lahore is generally considered peaceful compared with many other areas of Pakistan, but violence there has been increasing after the government's failed...more
A member of the Pakistani Christian community chants slogans during a protest rally in Peshawar March 15, 2015. After the talks failed, the military launched an offensive in the remote northwestern region of North Waziristan along the Afghan border...more
Protesters from the Christian community clash with riot police in Lahore March 16, 2015. The military now holds the major urban centers there, but residents say many militants fled before the offensive began and others remain in rural areas....more
A woman from the Christian community prays as she attends a protest in Lahore, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Rescuers and residents tend to a woman who fainted after being informed her son was killed in a suicide attack on a church in Lahore March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A Christian woman mourns the death of her relative who was killed in a suicide attack on a church in Lahore March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
