Ciao kitties
A Bengal cat is seen during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Persian cat is seen during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A billboard of a cat is seen among the crowd during the prize ceremony at the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Makeup is applied to a Persian cat before it is displayed during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A judge is seen during the prize ceremony at the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Sphynx cat is seen during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome,, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Powder is applied to the coat of a Persian cat during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A steward holds a cat during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People look at a Bengal cat during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A judge holds an Egyptian Mau cat during the prize ceremony at the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A child has her face painted as a cat during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Cats are seen backstage before the prize ceremony during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Olga Bidyuk holds her British Shorthair cat during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Participants are seen during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A participant holds her cat during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Maine Coon cat is seen during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
