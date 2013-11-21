Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 21, 2013

Cinema-crazy country

<p>Cinema-goers wait to collect their tickets at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>Cinema-goers wearing 3D glasses watch a movie at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A cinema-goer asks for directions at the ticket counter of a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Cinema-goers wait at the lobby of a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>An employee cleans a theatre during an interval at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Cinema-goers wearing 3D glasses watch a movie at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Ram Pratap Verma, an aspiring Bollywood film actor, watches a film at a cinema in Mumbai May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Children watch a Hindi film during a festival celebrating 100 years of Indian cinema in New Delhi April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files</p>

<p>Boys inquire about tickets from a mobile ticket booth at Anoop Touring Talkies, a travelling tent cinema company in Mumbai April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>A Tibetan boy watches a film during campaign themed "Global Solidarity with Tibet" in New Delhi January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>A man walks near posters advertising movies playing inside travelling talkie tents in the village of Ond, 300km (186 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Villagers sit as a movie is projected onto a screen inside a travelling talkie tent in the village of Ond, 300km (186 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>A man works next to film projection equipment in a makeshift travelling talkie movie projection room set up on the back of a truck in the village of Ond, 300km (186 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>A man spools film onto projection reels by hand while sitting on the ground in the village of Ond, 300km (186 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Jagivan Vitaldas Maru, chief projectionist of Maratha Mandir theatre, works inside the projection room during the screening of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" in Mumbai July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R) is seen in the movie screening of "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Muslims celebrate the release of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's new film "My Name is Khan" outside a cinema hall during a protest against Shiv Sena in New Delhi February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>A man uses a mobile phone in front of a cinema theatre in Mumbai November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

<p>Mohammed Ashraf works an ancient Japanese projector to show old Bollywood musicals to children in the slums of Calcutta May 29, 2005. The 107-year-old projector--only a couple of them exist in India--shows blurry images on a small screen inside a push-cart. REUTERS/Files</p>

Mohammed Ashraf works an ancient Japanese projector to show old Bollywood musicals to children in the slums of Calcutta May 29, 2005. The 107-year-old projector--only a couple of them exist in India--shows blurry images on a small screen inside a push-cart. REUTERS/Files

<p>Police stand guard outside a cinema hall screening a controversial Hindi film titled "Girlfriend" in Bombay June 15, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Pictures