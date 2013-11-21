Cinema-crazy country
Cinema-goers wait to collect their tickets at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema-goers wait to collect their tickets at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema-goers wearing 3D glasses watch a movie at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema-goers wearing 3D glasses watch a movie at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A cinema-goer asks for directions at the ticket counter of a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A cinema-goer asks for directions at the ticket counter of a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema-goers wait at the lobby of a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema-goers wait at the lobby of a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee cleans a theatre during an interval at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee cleans a theatre during an interval at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema-goers wearing 3D glasses watch a movie at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema-goers wearing 3D glasses watch a movie at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, an aspiring Bollywood film actor, watches a film at a cinema in Mumbai May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Ram Pratap Verma, an aspiring Bollywood film actor, watches a film at a cinema in Mumbai May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Children watch a Hindi film during a festival celebrating 100 years of Indian cinema in New Delhi April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Children watch a Hindi film during a festival celebrating 100 years of Indian cinema in New Delhi April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Boys inquire about tickets from a mobile ticket booth at Anoop Touring Talkies, a travelling tent cinema company in Mumbai April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Boys inquire about tickets from a mobile ticket booth at Anoop Touring Talkies, a travelling tent cinema company in Mumbai April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A Tibetan boy watches a film during campaign themed "Global Solidarity with Tibet" in New Delhi January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Tibetan boy watches a film during campaign themed "Global Solidarity with Tibet" in New Delhi January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A man walks near posters advertising movies playing inside travelling talkie tents in the village of Ond, 300km (186 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man walks near posters advertising movies playing inside travelling talkie tents in the village of Ond, 300km (186 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Villagers sit as a movie is projected onto a screen inside a travelling talkie tent in the village of Ond, 300km (186 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Villagers sit as a movie is projected onto a screen inside a travelling talkie tent in the village of Ond, 300km (186 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man works next to film projection equipment in a makeshift travelling talkie movie projection room set up on the back of a truck in the village of Ond, 300km (186 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man works next to film projection equipment in a makeshift travelling talkie movie projection room set up on the back of a truck in the village of Ond, 300km (186 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man spools film onto projection reels by hand while sitting on the ground in the village of Ond, 300km (186 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man spools film onto projection reels by hand while sitting on the ground in the village of Ond, 300km (186 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Jagivan Vitaldas Maru, chief projectionist of Maratha Mandir theatre, works inside the projection room during the screening of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" in Mumbai July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Jagivan Vitaldas Maru, chief projectionist of Maratha Mandir theatre, works inside the projection room during the screening of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" in Mumbai July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R) is seen in the movie screening of "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R) is seen in the movie screening of "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Muslims celebrate the release of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's new film "My Name is Khan" outside a cinema hall during a protest against Shiv Sena in New Delhi February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Muslims celebrate the release of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's new film "My Name is Khan" outside a cinema hall during a protest against Shiv Sena in New Delhi February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A man uses a mobile phone in front of a cinema theatre in Mumbai November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A man uses a mobile phone in front of a cinema theatre in Mumbai November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Mohammed Ashraf works an ancient Japanese projector to show old Bollywood musicals to children in the slums of Calcutta May 29, 2005. The 107-year-old projector--only a couple of them exist in India--shows blurry images on a small screen inside a...more
Mohammed Ashraf works an ancient Japanese projector to show old Bollywood musicals to children in the slums of Calcutta May 29, 2005. The 107-year-old projector--only a couple of them exist in India--shows blurry images on a small screen inside a push-cart. REUTERS/Files
Police stand guard outside a cinema hall screening a controversial Hindi film titled "Girlfriend" in Bombay June 15, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Police stand guard outside a cinema hall screening a controversial Hindi film titled "Girlfriend" in Bombay June 15, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Next Slideshows
Ranbir Kapoor - a profile
A look at Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.
IIFA Awards
Glimpses of the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau.
India at Cannes
Snapshots of Indian presence at the 66th Cannes Film Festival
Flashback - Aishwarya at Cannes
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marks 12 years at the Cannes Film Festival. Here is how she looked over the years.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.