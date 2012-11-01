Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 2, 2012 | 12:10am IST

Circus animals in training

<p>A macaque is chained to the wall to strengthen its hind legs in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. Thousands of animals are raised and trained by over 300 circus groups in Suzhou, where circus not only provides a living for more than 10,000 locals but is an officially acknowledged hundred-year-old local cultural heritage. Most of the animals travel with the groups throughout China seeking performance opportunities while the new-borns and untamed stay in Suzhou. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A macaque is chained to the wall to strengthen its hind legs in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. Thousands of animals are raised and trained by over 300 circus groups in Suzhou, where circus not only provides a living for more...more

Friday, November 02, 2012

A macaque is chained to the wall to strengthen its hind legs in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. Thousands of animals are raised and trained by over 300 circus groups in Suzhou, where circus not only provides a living for more than 10,000 locals but is an officially acknowledged hundred-year-old local cultural heritage. Most of the animals travel with the groups throughout China seeking performance opportunities while the new-borns and untamed stay in Suzhou. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 10
<p>A macaque looks out from a cage in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province, China, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A macaque looks out from a cage in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province, China, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 02, 2012

A macaque looks out from a cage in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province, China, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 10
<p>A woman tries to comfort a baby macaque she raised in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman tries to comfort a baby macaque she raised in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 02, 2012

A woman tries to comfort a baby macaque she raised in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 10
<p>A black bear and macaques are seen inside cages in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A black bear and macaques are seen inside cages in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 02, 2012

A black bear and macaques are seen inside cages in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 10
<p>Four-month-old lion cubs are seen inside a cage in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Four-month-old lion cubs are seen inside a cage in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 02, 2012

Four-month-old lion cubs are seen inside a cage in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 10
<p>A baby girl points to a caged lion her family raised in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A baby girl points to a caged lion her family raised in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 02, 2012

A baby girl points to a caged lion her family raised in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 10
<p>A man teaches a macaque to laugh in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man teaches a macaque to laugh in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 02, 2012

A man teaches a macaque to laugh in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 10
<p>A two-year-old macaque is trained to ride a bicycle in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A two-year-old macaque is trained to ride a bicycle in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 02, 2012

A two-year-old macaque is trained to ride a bicycle in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 10
<p>A black bear is seen inside a cage in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A black bear is seen inside a cage in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 02, 2012

A black bear is seen inside a cage in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 10
<p>A man prepares meat for tigers he raised in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man prepares meat for tigers he raised in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 02, 2012

A man prepares meat for tigers he raised in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Football in India

Football in India

Next Slideshows

Football in India

Football in India

From cricketers to celebrities, from visiting international soccer stars to street football, there’s a huge following for the sport in India.

01 Nov 2012
Jersey Shore devastated

Jersey Shore devastated

The devastation along the New Jersey shoreline.

01 Nov 2012
Grandpa Mitt

Grandpa Mitt

Mitt Romney and his 18 grandchildren.

01 Nov 2012
Halloween: Before and after

Halloween: Before and after

Before and afters from a Halloween Horror Party in Germany.

01 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast