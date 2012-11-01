Circus animals in training
A macaque is chained to the wall to strengthen its hind legs in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. Thousands of animals are raised and trained by over 300 circus groups in Suzhou, where circus not only provides a living for more...more
A macaque is chained to the wall to strengthen its hind legs in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. Thousands of animals are raised and trained by over 300 circus groups in Suzhou, where circus not only provides a living for more than 10,000 locals but is an officially acknowledged hundred-year-old local cultural heritage. Most of the animals travel with the groups throughout China seeking performance opportunities while the new-borns and untamed stay in Suzhou. REUTERS/Stringer
A macaque looks out from a cage in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province, China, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman tries to comfort a baby macaque she raised in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A black bear and macaques are seen inside cages in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Four-month-old lion cubs are seen inside a cage in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A baby girl points to a caged lion her family raised in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man teaches a macaque to laugh in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A two-year-old macaque is trained to ride a bicycle in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A black bear is seen inside a cage in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man prepares meat for tigers he raised in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
