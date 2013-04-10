Circus of the alley
A juggler performs with a hula hoop at a square called Circus of the Alley, at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. Street jugglers and members of Sao Paulo's circus have gathered to perform, teach tricks, de-stress and have...more
A juggler performs with a hula hoop at a square called Circus of the Alley, at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. Street jugglers and members of Sao Paulo's circus have gathered to perform, teach tricks, de-stress and have fun at the square every Monday for more than 10 years. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
