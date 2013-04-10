Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 10, 2013 | 6:25pm IST

Circus of the alley

<p>A juggler performs with a hula hoop at a square called Circus of the Alley, at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. Street jugglers and members of Sao Paulo's circus have gathered to perform, teach tricks, de-stress and have fun at the square every Monday for more than 10 years. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A juggler performs with a hula hoop at a square called Circus of the Alley, at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. Street jugglers and members of Sao Paulo's circus have gathered to perform, teach tricks, de-stress and have...more

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A juggler performs with a hula hoop at a square called Circus of the Alley, at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. Street jugglers and members of Sao Paulo's circus have gathered to perform, teach tricks, de-stress and have fun at the square every Monday for more than 10 years. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 18
<p>A juggler performs with flaming torches at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A juggler performs with flaming torches at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A juggler performs with flaming torches at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 18
<p>Jugglers perform at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Jugglers perform at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Jugglers perform at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 18
<p>A performer juggles flaming torches at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), in the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A performer juggles flaming torches at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), in the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A performer juggles flaming torches at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), in the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 18
<p>A juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 18
<p>A juggler performs with balls at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A juggler performs with balls at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A juggler performs with balls at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 18
<p>A juggler performs with rings at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A juggler performs with rings at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A juggler performs with rings at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 18
<p>A juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 18
<p>A juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paul0, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paul0, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paul0, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 18
<p>A couple juggles with a hat at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A couple juggles with a hat at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A couple juggles with a hat at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 18
<p>A juggler performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A juggler performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A juggler performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 18
<p>A juggler performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A juggler performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A juggler performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 18
<p>The son of a juggler plays at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

The son of a juggler plays at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

The son of a juggler plays at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 18
<p>Jugglers ride on bicycles as they perform at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Jugglers ride on bicycles as they perform at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Jugglers ride on bicycles as they perform at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 18
<p>A juggler warms up before he performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A juggler warms up before he performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A juggler warms up before he performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 18
<p>A juggler performs with balls at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A juggler performs with balls at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A juggler performs with balls at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
16 / 18
<p>A juggler performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A juggler performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A juggler performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
17 / 18
<p>The sister of a juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

The sister of a juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

The sister of a juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Blue Angels

Blue Angels

Next Slideshows

Blue Angels

Blue Angels

The U.S. Navy's renowned flight demonstration squadron has cancelled its flying season due to federal spending cuts

10 Apr 2013
Tiny dancers

Tiny dancers

Young ballet dancers audition to get into the School of American Ballet at Lincoln Center in New York.

09 Apr 2013
The hunting games

The hunting games

Photographer Michaela Rehle follows Ramona Pohl-Uebel, her father and one hundred other hunters as they take part in a driven hunt event at one of Germany's...

08 Apr 2013
Plight of the Roma

Plight of the Roma

A look at Roma life around the world.

08 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast