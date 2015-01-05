Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 5, 2015 | 9:20pm IST

City of ice

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during a trial operation ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Tourists sit on a horse-drawn carriage in front of ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights, during a trial operation ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A woman rides horse-shaped ice sculpture iduring the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Visitors walk past a train-shaped ice sculpture ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Children ride a slide on ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Visitors use kaleidoscopes which are displayed with ice sculptures ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during a trial operation ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
People ride slides on ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
People visit a maze which was built with ice bricks and illuminated by colored lights during a trial operation ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A visitor has his picture taken with a piano-shaped ice sculpture ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during a trial operation ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A visitor makes her way in a maze which is made by ice bricks ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A woman looks for space to hang her red ribbon bearing her wish on an ice sculpture illuminated by colored light during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
People heading to the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival venue are silhouetted against ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights at its opening day. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A woman rides a slide on an ice sculpture ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A man rides a slide on an ice sculpture illuminated by colored lights during a trial operation ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Visitors look around ice sculptures ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
The moon rises over ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights during a trial operation ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A woman takes her souvenir picture with a white fox in front of ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
