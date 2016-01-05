Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 6, 2016 | 2:16am IST

City of ice

Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
1 / 24
People look around a large snow sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People look around a large snow sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People look around a large snow sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
2 / 24
A swimmer competes in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A swimmer competes in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A swimmer competes in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 24
People look around ice sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People look around ice sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
People look around ice sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 24
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 24
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 24
People walk around ice and snow sculptures during the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People walk around ice and snow sculptures during the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People walk around ice and snow sculptures during the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 24
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 24
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 24
A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 24
People walk past ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People walk past ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People walk past ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 24
A horse stands in front of ice sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A horse stands in front of ice sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A horse stands in front of ice sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 24
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 24
A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 24
People walk around ice and snow sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People walk around ice and snow sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People walk around ice and snow sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
15 / 24
A swimmer competes in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A swimmer competes in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A swimmer competes in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
16 / 24
A large snow sculpture is seen ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A large snow sculpture is seen ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A large snow sculpture is seen ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
17 / 24
A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
18 / 24
Swimmers wave in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Swimmers wave in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Swimmers wave in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
19 / 24
A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
20 / 24
Workers polish an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Workers polish an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Workers polish an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
21 / 24
Workers polish a snow sculpture ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, in this December 22, 2015 picture. REUTERS/Sheng

Workers polish a snow sculpture ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, in this December 22, 2015 picture. REUTERS/Sheng

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Workers polish a snow sculpture ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, in this December 22, 2015 picture. REUTERS/Sheng
Close
22 / 24
People work on a snow sculpture at the International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

People work on a snow sculpture at the International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
People work on a snow sculpture at the International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
23 / 24
Laborers walk at a large snow sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Laborers walk at a large snow sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Laborers walk at a large snow sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Countries with the most guns

Countries with the most guns

Next Slideshows

Countries with the most guns

Countries with the most guns

Which countries have the most firearms per capita?

06 Jan 2016
The cult of Mao

The cult of Mao

The lingering shadow of the founder of Communist China.

05 Jan 2016
Easy riders of Japan

Easy riders of Japan

Motorcyclists from the Bousouzoku subculture ride through the streets of Tokyo on heavily customized bikes, to the dismay of police.

04 Jan 2016
Counting critters at London Zoo

Counting critters at London Zoo

Keepers at the London Zoo carry out the annual stock-taking.

04 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast