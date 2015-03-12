City of refugees

Jordanian firefighters and Syrian refugees extinguish a fire at the Al Zaatari Syrian refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 8, 2013. The fire, caused by gas, did not result in any death or injuries, but...more

Jordanian firefighters and Syrian refugees extinguish a fire at the Al Zaatari Syrian refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 8, 2013. The fire, caused by gas, did not result in any death or injuries, but damaged some 35 tents at the camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

