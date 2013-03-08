City of widows
A widow poses for a picture inside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. Hundreds of widows who have been abandoned by their families live in the shelter, or ashram, run by the NGO...more
A widow poses for a picture inside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. Hundreds of widows who have been abandoned by their families live in the shelter, or ashram, run by the NGO Sulabh International. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow poses for a picture inside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. In India, when a man dies, traditionally his widow is expected to renounce all earthly pleasures, such as...more
A widow poses for a picture inside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. In India, when a man dies, traditionally his widow is expected to renounce all earthly pleasures, such as wearing colourful clothes or looking attractive, and she can face severe social discrimination. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow sits inside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow sits inside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow poses for a picture outside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow poses for a picture outside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow poses for a picture outside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow poses for a picture outside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow writes on a slate as she attends a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow writes on a slate as she attends a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow displays Bengali alphabets on a slate that she learnt in a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow displays Bengali alphabets on a slate that she learnt in a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow displays Hindi alphabets on a slate that she learnt in a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow displays Hindi alphabets on a slate that she learnt in a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow walks inside the compound of the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow walks inside the compound of the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow carries a bucket as she walks towards a hand pump to fetch drinking water at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow carries a bucket as she walks towards a hand pump to fetch drinking water at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows stand outside their rooms at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows stand outside their rooms at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows prepare food inside their room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. NGO Sulabh International works to provide abandoned widows with education, healthcare and vocational skills....more
Widows prepare food inside their room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. NGO Sulabh International works to provide abandoned widows with education, healthcare and vocational skills. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow sits inside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow sits inside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows gather to sing religious songs at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows gather to sing religious songs at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows eat inside their room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows eat inside their room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow walks inside the compound of the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow walks inside the compound of the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow washes a plate at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow washes a plate at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow prepares food outside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow prepares food outside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows walk inside the compound at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows walk inside the compound at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow prepares her bed at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow prepares her bed at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow poses at the entrance of a staircase at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow poses at the entrance of a staircase at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows with their sewing machines attend a training class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows with their sewing machines attend a training class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow holds a slate as she arrives to attend a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow holds a slate as she arrives to attend a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow makes religious beads during a training class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow makes religious beads during a training class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows attend a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows attend a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows attend a class to make incense sticks at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows attend a class to make incense sticks at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows attend a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows attend a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows attend a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows attend a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow reads an English alphabet book inside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow reads an English alphabet book inside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow prepares food outside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow prepares food outside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow prays inside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow prays inside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow walks through a street outside the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow walks through a street outside the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Designing Change
Around 500 artists expressed their thoughts in the form of graffiti and paintings on a kilometre-long wall on the University of Delhi's north campus
Women of the world
Snapshots of women's lives as they live, work and play.
Living on Skid Row
Images of the homeless in Los Angeles.
Tense watch on the Golan Heights
With the Syrian civil war raging and UN peacekeepers captured nearby, the occupied Golan Heights region is watched with ever more scrutiny.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.