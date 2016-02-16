Edition:
Ciudad Juarez's violent past

Military and forensic experts inspect the body of a man who was killed outside a nightclub in the border city of Ciudad Juarez August 31, 2009. A man was handcuffed to a fence and shot several times by drug hitmen outside a nightclub, according to local media. The assailants also left a warning message, known as "narco mensaje", at the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2009
10-year old Jose Angel holds his violin while posing for a photograph on a street in his neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, October 15, 2010. In one of the world's deadliest cities, a former heroin addict is changing lives with violins and trumpets rather than assault rifles. Alma Rosa Gonzalez is helping poor children learn classical music and give them an outlet that might stop them falling prey to the gangsters. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Tuesday, December 07, 2010
A migrant tries to cross into the U.S. from the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juarez, under the bridge that connects the border city with El Paso March 6, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2006
Ricardo (top), a recovered heroin addict and a volunteer of the "Outcry in the Barrio" ministry, places his hands and prays over a recently admitted heroin addict who is going through withdrawal symptoms in the border city of Ciudad Juarez September 9, 2009. The ministry helps drug addicts, alcoholics and prostitutes to transform their lives through praying to achieve detoxification. Drug gangs have targeted rehab centers in the past, accusing them of protecting dealers from rival groups. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2009
Friends, colleagues and family members embrace while mourning the death of Luis Carlos Santiago during his funeral in Ciudad Juarez September 18, 2010. Santiago, a 21-year-old news photographer working with Juarez-based newspaper El Diario, was killed after an attack by gunmen. Santiago was driving a car with another photographer who was seriously injured in the attack, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Reuters / Sunday, September 19, 2010
Cadets of the state police academy and fiscal investigators, specializing in the prosecution of crimes committed against women, walk on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez March 5, 2013. Some 300 people searched on the outskirts of the city and in the valley in an effort to find the remains of women who have gone missing in the past years, local media reported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2013
A dog approaches the burnt body of a person at a crime scene in a low-income neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez November 9, 2014. According to local media, the body was identified as the body of a woman. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Inmates apply makeup and get dressed at the Cereso prison in Ciudad Juarez March 8, 2010. Female inmates marked International Women's Day as they participated in a beauty contest called "The Captive Beauty 2010". REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2010
Luz Elena Munoz holds a photograph of her daughter Nancy Ivette Navarro Munoz while sitting next to the dress of Nancy's 15th birthday celebration, in Ciudad Juarez June 3, 2014. Nancy was 18 years old when she disappeared in July 2011 while looking for work in downtown Ciudad Juarez. Luz Elena still hopes that her daughter will come back some day. Mexico's drug war has claimed so many lives over the past several years that most of the corpses are never identified, or worse still, misidentified in a morbid comedy of errors by the country's overwhelmed forensic teams. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, September 01, 2014
Burnt soil and the remains of wheat are seen at the end of harvest on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A demonstrator throws a stone towards the U.S. border fence, during a protest at a section of the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez June 12, 2010. The protest was against a June 7, 2010 incident, when a U.S. border patrol agent shot dead a teenage boy near the border after a group of migrants threw rocks at U.S. officials. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2010
Two women hug as forensic workers inspect a crime scene in the border city of Ciudad Juarez July 30, 2009. Local government deputy Claudia Lorena Perez Marrufo and her companion were fatally injured after a drive-by shooting incident. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2009
A stuffed bear lies over a child's grave at the children section of the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2011
Police stand near a bullet-riddled car after its driver crashed it into a wall while trying to escape gunmen in Ciudad Juarez April 10, 2011. Two women and a seven-year old girl were in the car where they were shot in a neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez. The two women were injured and the girl escaped unharmed, according to local media. The cause of the shooting is still unknown. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2011
A federal policeman stands guard during an operation at a night club in downtown Ciudad Juarez March 7, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2009
A resident stands next to bloodstains of a man who was gunned down by unknown assailants in the border city of Ciudad Juarez March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2009
Rapper Pok 27 performs live in a home studio in Ciudad Juarez April 18, 2011. Young Mexican rappers are using Internet radio to vent their anger at the shocking killings sparked by the drug war, winning fans in cities from Los Angeles to Buenos Aires but also facing death threats from gunmen. Under pseudonyms such as Pok 27 and Siniestra, the rappers decry the army's cat-and-mouse game with the henchmen of powerful drug traffickers and the criminal anarchy it has spawned. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2011
A woman with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" poses for a photograph during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez November 2, 2015. The character "Catrina", also known as the "The Elegant Death", was created by Guadalupe Posada in the early 1900s and has become an important part of Mexico's celebrations of the Day of the Dead on November 1 and 2. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
