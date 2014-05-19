Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 19, 2014 | 9:02pm IST

Civil War Days

<p>People portraying Civil War soldiers from the South fire a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. Participants dress in period costumes to recreate a battle scene from the war that took place in the United States from 1861-1865. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

People portraying Civil War soldiers from the South fire a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. Participants dress in period costumes to recreate a battle scene from the war that took place in the...more

Monday, May 19, 2014

People portraying Civil War soldiers from the South fire a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. Participants dress in period costumes to recreate a battle scene from the war that took place in the United States from 1861-1865. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 17
<p>Civil War re-enactors representing soldiers from the North prepare for their battle re-enactment scene at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Civil War re-enactors representing soldiers from the North prepare for their battle re-enactment scene at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Civil War re-enactors representing soldiers from the North prepare for their battle re-enactment scene at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
2 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the North is seen at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the North is seen at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the North is seen at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
3 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South runs with a captured flag from Northern troops during a battle scene re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South runs with a captured flag from Northern troops during a battle scene re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South runs with a captured flag from Northern troops during a battle scene re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
4 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier carries a rifle over his soldiers during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier carries a rifle over his soldiers during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man portraying a Civil War soldier carries a rifle over his soldiers during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South fires a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South fires a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South fires a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North fire their rifles at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North fire their rifles at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North fire their rifles at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait at the start of a battle scene re-enactment during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait at the start of a battle scene re-enactment during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait at the start of a battle scene re-enactment during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
8 / 17
<p>A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is seen during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is seen during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is seen during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
9 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait to take part in a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait to take part in a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait to take part in a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South walks past a collection of rifles stacked in a pile during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South walks past a collection of rifles stacked in a pile during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South walks past a collection of rifles stacked in a pile during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South line up in formation during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South line up in formation during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South line up in formation during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 17
<p>A man dressed as a Civil War soldier prepares to load his rifle during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man dressed as a Civil War soldier prepares to load his rifle during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man dressed as a Civil War soldier prepares to load his rifle during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
13 / 17
<p>A tintype photograph is seen on the backpack of a man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A tintype photograph is seen on the backpack of a man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A tintype photograph is seen on the backpack of a man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North march toward the battlefield during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North march toward the battlefield during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North march toward the battlefield during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South get direction on proper technique on holding their rifles during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South get direction on proper technique on holding their rifles during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South get direction on proper technique on holding their rifles during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
16 / 17
<p>A pistol is seen on a table beside a hat during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A pistol is seen on a table beside a hat during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A pistol is seen on a table beside a hat during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
India This Week

India This Week

Next Slideshows

India This Week

India This Week

Our best photos from this week.

17 May 2014
Triumphant Modi in Delhi

Triumphant Modi in Delhi

Hundreds of people thronged the leafy streets of New Delhi to greet Narendra Modi's triumphant march into the capital.

17 May 2014
Gandhis accept defeat

Gandhis accept defeat

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi accept defeat as the Congress Lok Sabha tally comes down to less than 50 seats.

17 May 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures