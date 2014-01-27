Civil war looms in South Sudan
South Sudanese refugees wait inside a camp 10 km (6 miles) from al-Salam locality at the border of Sudan's White Nile state, after arriving from Malakal and al-Rank war zones within South Sudan January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah more
South Sudanese refugees wait inside a camp 10 km (6 miles) from al-Salam locality at the border of Sudan's White Nile state, after arriving from Malakal and al-Rank war zones within South Sudan January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A rocket fired by the SPLA Government forces cruises over a hut burnt by debris created by a previous rocket fired shortly before along the frontline at Mathiang near Bor, South Sudan, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas
A rocket fired by the SPLA Government forces cruises over a hut burnt by debris created by a previous rocket fired shortly before along the frontline at Mathiang near Bor, South Sudan, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas
Geu Madit Kuchlong, an SPLA soldier, stands at his auntie's homestead which has been burnt and ransacked during hostilities in Bor, South Sudan, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas
Geu Madit Kuchlong, an SPLA soldier, stands at his auntie's homestead which has been burnt and ransacked during hostilities in Bor, South Sudan, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas
Decomposing bodies of fourteen women and two men are seen packed inside body bags at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Leodar district in Bor, South Sudan, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas
Decomposing bodies of fourteen women and two men are seen packed inside body bags at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Leodar district in Bor, South Sudan, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas
Deborah Awui shows a bullet wound that she suffered during crossfire in her homestead in Leodar district in Bor, South Sudan, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas
Deborah Awui shows a bullet wound that she suffered during crossfire in her homestead in Leodar district in Bor, South Sudan, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas
SPLA soldiers drive to the frontline at Mathiang from their military base in Bor, South Sudan, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas
SPLA soldiers drive to the frontline at Mathiang from their military base in Bor, South Sudan, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas
SPLA soldiers stand as a helicopter is seen after flying a trip to Bor, at Juba airport, South Sudan, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
SPLA soldiers stand as a helicopter is seen after flying a trip to Bor, at Juba airport, South Sudan, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
South Sudan's leader of the government's delegation Nhial Deng Nhial (L) exchanges a signed ceasefire agreement with the head of the rebel delegation General Taban Deng Gai (R) to end more than five weeks of fighting after negotiations in Ethiopia's...more
South Sudan's leader of the government's delegation Nhial Deng Nhial (L) exchanges a signed ceasefire agreement with the head of the rebel delegation General Taban Deng Gai (R) to end more than five weeks of fighting after negotiations in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Birahnu Sebsibe
A Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) soldier, who was wounded in renewed fighting, arrives for medical attention at a clinic in the IDP camp in Minkamen, Awerial January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) soldier, who was wounded in renewed fighting, arrives for medical attention at a clinic in the IDP camp in Minkamen, Awerial January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Internally displaced people are gathered in a Catholic church in Malakal January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Internally displaced people are gathered in a Catholic church in Malakal January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
SPLA soldiers secure Bor airport, 200 km (124 miles) north of Juba, a day after its recapture by government SPLA forces January 19, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas
SPLA soldiers secure Bor airport, 200 km (124 miles) north of Juba, a day after its recapture by government SPLA forces January 19, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas
A bush fire is seen burning in Juba January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A bush fire is seen burning in Juba January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
SPLA soldiers walk in Bor January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
SPLA soldiers walk in Bor January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
South Sudanese refugees stand near their temporary shelters at the Tzaipi refugee camp in Adjumani, 471 km (293 miles) north of Uganda's capital Kampala, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
South Sudanese refugees stand near their temporary shelters at the Tzaipi refugee camp in Adjumani, 471 km (293 miles) north of Uganda's capital Kampala, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
South Sudanese refugee walk at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugee walk at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A man, displaced by the fighting in Bor county, unloads his belongings from a boat after arriving in the port of Minkaman, in Awerial county, Lakes state, in South Sudan, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A man, displaced by the fighting in Bor county, unloads his belongings from a boat after arriving in the port of Minkaman, in Awerial county, Lakes state, in South Sudan, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
SPLA soldiers sing as they celebrate in Bentiu, Unity state January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
SPLA soldiers sing as they celebrate in Bentiu, Unity state January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
SPLA soldiers pass by the bodies of rebels killed in recent fighting in Bentiu, Unity state January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
SPLA soldiers pass by the bodies of rebels killed in recent fighting in Bentiu, Unity state January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A displaced man, undergoing treatments for his injuries, is seen at a United Nations hospital at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the UN near South Sudan's capital Juba January 7, 2014....more
A displaced man, undergoing treatments for his injuries, is seen at a United Nations hospital at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the UN near South Sudan's capital Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced mother watches over her sick child at a United Nations hospital at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the UN, near South Sudan's capital Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced mother watches over her sick child at a United Nations hospital at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the UN, near South Sudan's capital Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
Marines and sailors with Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response help U.S. citizens into a Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules airplane during an evacuation of personnel from the U.S. Embassy, in this handout photo taken in Juba, South...more
Marines and sailors with Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response help U.S. citizens into a Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules airplane during an evacuation of personnel from the U.S. Embassy, in this handout photo taken in Juba, South Sudan, January 3, 2014, courtesy of the U.S. Marines. REUTERS/U.S. Marines/Staff Sgt. Robert L. Fisher III/Handout via Reuters
Bangladeshi police officers from the U.N. operation queue as they arrive in South Sudan international airport in Juba December 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Bangladeshi police officers from the U.N. operation queue as they arrive in South Sudan international airport in Juba December 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
An aerial view of Malakal town in South Sudan, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, is seen along River Nile, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
An aerial view of Malakal town in South Sudan, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, is seen along River Nile, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese army soldiers are seen guarding Malakal town, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, December 30, 2013 after retaking the town from rebel fighters. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese army soldiers are seen guarding Malakal town, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, December 30, 2013 after retaking the town from rebel fighters. REUTERS/James Akena
A South Sudan army soldier stands next to a machine gun mounted on a truck in Malakal town, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, December 30, 2013 after retaking the town from rebel fighters. REUTERS/James Akena
A South Sudan army soldier stands next to a machine gun mounted on a truck in Malakal town, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, December 30, 2013 after retaking the town from rebel fighters. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudan army soldiers look on in Malakal town, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudan army soldiers look on in Malakal town, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A South Sudan army soldier stands next to a machine gun mounted on a truck in Malakal town, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, December 30, 2013 a few days after retaking the town from rebel fighters. REUTERS/James Akena
A South Sudan army soldier stands next to a machine gun mounted on a truck in Malakal town, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, December 30, 2013 a few days after retaking the town from rebel fighters. REUTERS/James Akena
People walk past burnt shops in the South Sudanese town of Malakal town, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
People walk past burnt shops in the South Sudanese town of Malakal town, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A South Sudan military personnel with a gunshot wound to his leg rests on a bed as he undergoes medical treatment at the general military hospital in the capital Juba December 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A South Sudan military personnel with a gunshot wound to his leg rests on a bed as he undergoes medical treatment at the general military hospital in the capital Juba December 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A South Sudanese girl living in the North reacts during Christmas Day celebrations at a Catholic church in the Umbada locality of Omdurman, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A South Sudanese girl living in the North reacts during Christmas Day celebrations at a Catholic church in the Umbada locality of Omdurman, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A general view of a camp for displaced people set up in a United Nations compound in Bor, 108 miles northwest from capital Juba, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A general view of a camp for displaced people set up in a United Nations compound in Bor, 108 miles northwest from capital Juba, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A South Sudan army soldier holds a cigarette and his weapon in Bor, 108 miles northwest from capital Juba, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A South Sudan army soldier holds a cigarette and his weapon in Bor, 108 miles northwest from capital Juba, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudan army soldiers hold their weapons as they ride on a truck in Bor, 180 km (108 miles) northwest from capital Juba December 25, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudan army soldiers hold their weapons as they ride on a truck in Bor, 180 km (108 miles) northwest from capital Juba December 25, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
The body of a dead rebel killed by South Sudan army soldiers during a gunfight, lies on the ground near Bor Airport, 180km (108 miles) northwest from capital Juba December 25, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
The body of a dead rebel killed by South Sudan army soldiers during a gunfight, lies on the ground near Bor Airport, 180km (108 miles) northwest from capital Juba December 25, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A man from Dinka tribe holds his AK 47 rifle in front of cows in a Dinka cattle herders camp near Rumbek, capital of the Lakes State in central South Sudan, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man from Dinka tribe holds his AK 47 rifle in front of cows in a Dinka cattle herders camp near Rumbek, capital of the Lakes State in central South Sudan, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
SPLA soldiers jump from a vehicle in Juba, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
SPLA soldiers jump from a vehicle in Juba, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced boy walks next to barbed wire inside a United Nations Missions in Sudan compound in Juba, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced boy walks next to barbed wire inside a United Nations Missions in Sudan compound in Juba, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir wipes his face during a news conference in Juba December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir wipes his face during a news conference in Juba December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A military tank patrols along one of the main roads in the South Sudanese capital Juba December 16, 2013. TREUTERS/Hakim George
A military tank patrols along one of the main roads in the South Sudanese capital Juba December 16, 2013. TREUTERS/Hakim George
Next Slideshows
Best of the Grammys
Highlights from the Grammy Awards.
Holocaust Remembrance Day
The world remembers those who died during the Nazi-organized genocide that cost lives of millions.
World Cup protests
Demonstrators hit the streets in Brazil as frustration lingers over the cost of the World Cup in the host country.
Republic Day celebrations
India celebrated its 65th Republic Day on Sunday. Here are some of the photographs of the celebrations from across the country.
MORE IN PICTURES
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.