Clash at Jerusalem holy site
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. Israeli police and Palestinians clashed at...more
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian national security officer prevents a boy from throwing stones at Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians ask for help as a wounded protester lies in the ground during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian national security officers try to prevent protesters from coming close to Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A wounded Palestinian reacts after he was shot during clashes with Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A wounded Palestinian man is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A wounded Palestinian and an Israeli border policeman fall along with a medic during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli border police stand guard as medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police officers take positions on the roof of al-Aqsa mosque, Islam's third holiest site, during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Two Jewish boys cry as they and their father walk past Palestinians shouting slogans to protest against what they see as interference by Israeli authorities in the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more
An Israeli army soldier breaks a building's lock to get to the roof during clashes with Palestinians over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester throws a tire on a burning pile during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli police officer take his position on the roof of al-Aqsa mosque during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian women gesture at an Israeli man during a protest by Palestinian women against Jewish visitors to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman shouts slogans as she holds a Koran during clashes with Israeli police forces in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian woman displays Koran during a protest against Israeli police raids at al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
Starting new in Germany
Migrants set up in temporary shelters as Towns and cities in Europe's biggest economy struggle to cope with 800,000 refugees and migrants escaping war and...
The struggles of migrant mothers
Migrant mothers make the arduous journey to distant lands in search of a better life for their children.
Water on Mars
Scientists have found the first evidence that briny water flowed on the surface of Mars raising the possibility that the planet could support life.
Modi in America
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.