Clash at Madrid airport
An Iberia worker is arrested by Spanish riot police officer during clashes at Madrid's Barajas airport, February 18, 2013. Workers at loss-making Spanish flag carrier Iberia began a five-day strike at midnight on Monday, grounding over 1,000 flights and costing the airline and struggling national economy millions of euros. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Iberia workers take part in a march towards Madrid's Barajas airport, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana vera
Iberia workers shout "Pirates" at workers in a British Airways check-in desk during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish riot police officers remove an Iberia airline worker from Terminal 4 at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A young passenger reacts to the noise made by demonstrators' whistles (not pictured) as they wait for help after more than 80 Iberia flights were cancelled due to the strike, at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A plane flies over Iberia workers taking part in a march towards Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana vera
Iberia workers clash with Spanish riot police officers at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Maria Francisca Sanchez, who has been working for Iberia airlines for 27 years, cries during a protest at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. The pin on Sanchez's hat reads, "Let's save Iberia". REUTERS/Susana Vera
An Iberia worker is removed by Spanish riot police officers during clashes at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Iberia workers hold flags which read, "British Airways. Air Pirates", during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An Iberia airline worker displays a Spanish flag that reads "British go home" during a protest at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish riot police officers guard a British Airways check-in desk as Iberia workers protest during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18, 2013. The banner reads, "Not to layoffs in Iberia. Stop the British colonization". REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An Iberia worker uses his mobile phone to take a picture of an electronic screen at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A demonstrator sits on the floor next to Spanish riot police officers at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An Iberia airline worker reacts as she is pushed away by Spanish riot police officers during a strike at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An Iberia worker is removed by Spanish riot police officers during clashes at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A worker checks a information screen behind Spanish riot police officers guarding a Iberia check-in desk as Iberia workers (not pictured) protest in front of them during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Spanish riot police officer grabs the arm of an Iberia airline worker during a protest at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An Iberia airline worker reacts as he is pushed away by Spanish riot police officers at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Iberia airline workers, on a strike, march towards Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
