Pictures | Wed Jun 8, 2016 | 1:35am IST

Clash in Caracas

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles talks to riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Opposition supporters run away from riot policemen. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Opposition supporters run away from riot policemen. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
An opposition supporter throws a stone against riot policemen. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Opposition supporters recover from tear gas next to riot policemen. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
An opposition supporter covers her mouth. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Riot policemen stand guard. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
An opposition supporter argues with riot policemen. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Venezuelan National Guards take cover behind their shields as they recover from tear gas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
An opposition supporter recovers from tear gas in front of Venezuelan National Guards. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A riot policeman shoots tear gas as they clash with opposition supporters. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Riot policemen and opposition supporters clash. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
An opposition supporter runs away from tear gas in front of Venezuelan National Guards. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A Venezuelan National Guard covers a woman as they run away from tear gas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Riot policemen stand guard as they clash with opposition supporters. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Opposition supporters use their mobile phones and shout slogans during a rally. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
An opposition supporter simulates a faint for hunger during a rally. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
