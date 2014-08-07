Clash over Euromaidan camp
Protesters hold a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. Tensions flared on Kiev's Independence Square, the scene of street protests that toppled a Moscow-backed president in February,...more
A protester clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Municipal workers remove barricades as smoke rises over Independence square during clashes in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A protester sits in front of burning barricades during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A protester reacts during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Protesters build barricades during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A protester shouts during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Protesters clash with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A protester runs during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Pro-government forces (L) clash with protesters at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A protester throws a wooden shield into a fire during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Pro-government forces (L) clash with protesters at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Protesters (L) clash with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Pro-government forces (L) clash with protesters at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Smoke rises over Independence square during clashes in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
