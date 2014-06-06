Edition:
Clashes at Golden Temple

Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. Sikhs wielding swords clashed inside the compound of their religion's holiest shrine on Friday, the 30th anniversary of a controversial raid by security forces that flushed out separatist militants holed up in the temple. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Friday, June 06, 2014
Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs hold swords as they protest during a clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs hold swords as they protest during a clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs gather during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs gather during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Policewomen patrol outside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, after clashes in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Policewomen patrol outside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, after clashes in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

