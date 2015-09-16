Edition:
Pictures | Thu Sep 17, 2015 | 2:35am IST

Clashes at the Hungarian border

An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Karnok Csaba

An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Karnok Csaba

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Karnok Csaba
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant covers his face as Hungarian riot police fire tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant covers his face as Hungarian riot police fire tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A migrant covers his face as Hungarian riot police fire tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Two Hungarian riot policemen escort a migrant woman and her child in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Two Hungarian riot policemen escort a migrant woman and her child in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Two Hungarian riot policemen escort a migrant woman and her child in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants react on the Serbian side of the border as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants react on the Serbian side of the border as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants react on the Serbian side of the border as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica T

Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica T

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica T
Hungarian riot policemen run as they are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Hungarian riot policemen run as they are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Hungarian riot policemen run as they are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Hungarian riot police uses a water cannon against protesting migrants on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian riot police uses a water cannon against protesting migrants on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Hungarian riot police uses a water cannon against protesting migrants on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Hungarian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting migrants demanding they be allowed to enter from Serbia during a border crackdown. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Hungarian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting migrants demanding they be allowed to enter from Serbia during a border crackdown. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Hungarian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting migrants demanding they be allowed to enter from Serbia during a border crackdown. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian riot policemen fire a water cannon as migrants protest on the Serbian side of the border crossing in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Hungarian riot policemen fire a water cannon as migrants protest on the Serbian side of the border crossing in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Hungarian riot policemen fire a water cannon as migrants protest on the Serbian side of the border crossing in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A migrant is hit by a jet from a water cannon used by Hungarian riot police on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant is hit by a jet from a water cannon used by Hungarian riot police on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A migrant is hit by a jet from a water cannon used by Hungarian riot police on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian armored personnel carriers are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Hungarian armored personnel carriers are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Hungarian armored personnel carriers are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A migrant speaks in a megaphone as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant speaks in a megaphone as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A migrant speaks in a megaphone as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian riot policemen run as they are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Hungarian riot policemen run as they are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Hungarian riot policemen run as they are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants run as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants run as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants run as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants react on the Serbian side of the border as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants react on the Serbian side of the border as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants react on the Serbian side of the border as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
