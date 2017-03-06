Clashes break out at Trump rally
A demonstrator supporting President Trump (L) holds a shield as a group of men punch a counter demonstrator during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Counter-demonstrators (L) and supporters (R) of President Trump fight for a U.S. flag during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator in support of President Trump scuffles with a counter-protester during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man (center L) punches a supporter of President Trump during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator falls to the ground as a fight breaks out during a "People 4 Trump" rally and counter-demonstrations in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A bloodied supporter of President Trump is seen after a "People 4 Trump" rally and counter-protest turned violent in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator in support of President Trump holds a stick during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man is pulled away from a scuffle as scattered fights break out between supporters of President Trump and counter-protesters during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator in opposition of President Trump sets a hat on fire during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An injured demonstrator walks away after a "People 4 Trump" rally turned violent in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator supporting President Trump chants against counter-demonstrators during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator opposing President Trump chants slogans against pro-Trump supporters during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A counter-demonstrator in opposition of President Trump runs after taking a hat from a pro-Trump supporter during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator in support of President Trump sprays pepper spray towards a group of counter-protesters during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator in support of President Trump swings a stick towards a counter-protester during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator in support of President Trump swings a stick towards a group of counter-protesters during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man (L) punches a supporter of President Trump during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A bloodied supporter of President Trump is seen after a "People 4 Trump" rally and counter-protest turned violent in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A police officer gestures as supporters of President Trump and counter-protesters scuffle during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Two supporters of President Trump are seen wearing U.S. flags during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
