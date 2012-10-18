Clashes in Athens
Flames from a molotov cocktail flare up near Greek riot police at a protest march in central Athens during a 24-hour labour strike October 18, 2012. Greek police fired teargas to disperse anti-austerity protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs on...more
Flames from a molotov cocktail flare up near Greek riot police at a protest march in central Athens during a 24-hour labour strike October 18, 2012. Greek police fired teargas to disperse anti-austerity protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs on the day of a general strike that brought much of the near-bankrupt country to a standstill. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A petrol bomb, thrown by protesters, explodes near riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester scuffles with policemen during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A protester argues with riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A petrol bomb, thrown by protesters, explodes near riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Flames from a molotov cocktail flare up near Greek riot police as they stand guard near an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A protester is pushed away by riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester throws a bottle at riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Flames from a molotov cocktail flare up near Greek riot police at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man with Greek flag walks through line of Greek riot police at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Protesters march to the parliament during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Riot police officers take position during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man gestures as riot police and a demonstrator clash behind him at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A demonstrator kicks riot police at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A handcuffed protester is led away after been arrested by police during a violent protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police detain a protester during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man runs away from the flames of a molotov cocktail which was thrown at Greek riot police during an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Press photographers encircle a protester as he throws a rock at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester throws a bottle at riot police during an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A Greek riot police officer tries to avoid flames from molotov cocktails thrown by a protester during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man covers his face to protect himself from teargas on a central luxury hotel's balcony during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Demonstrators throw objects at riot police at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A line of protesters push against a steel protective fence at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
