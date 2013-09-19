Clashes in Athens

A protester throws a stone towards police during clashes, following the death of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper, at Keratsini suburb southwest of Athens, September 18, 2013. Greek police searched the Athens offices of the Golden Dawn party on Wednesday after 35-year-old anti-racism rapper Pavlos Fissas, who went by the stage name Killah P, was stabbed to death by a man who sympathises with the far-right group. REUTERS/John Kolesidis