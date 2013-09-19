Clashes in Athens
A protester throws a stone towards police during clashes, following the death of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper, at Keratsini suburb southwest of Athens, September 18, 2013. Greek police searched the Athens offices of the Golden Dawn party on...more
A protester throws a stone towards police during clashes, following the death of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper, at Keratsini suburb southwest of Athens, September 18, 2013. Greek police searched the Athens offices of the Golden Dawn party on Wednesday after 35-year-old anti-racism rapper Pavlos Fissas, who went by the stage name Killah P, was stabbed to death by a man who sympathises with the far-right group. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A protester hurls a rock at police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September...more
A protester hurls a rock at police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters clash with riot police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September...more
Protesters clash with riot police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester is chased by police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September 18,...more
A protester is chased by police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester hurls a petrol bomb at police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb,...more
A protester hurls a petrol bomb at police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People gather at the site where Pavlos Fissas, a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper was stabbed to death, by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group, at Keratsini suburb southwest of Athens September 18, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis more
People gather at the site where Pavlos Fissas, a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper was stabbed to death, by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group, at Keratsini suburb southwest of Athens September 18, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A riot police officer throws a teargas canister towards angry anti-facist protesters during clashes following the killing of anti-racism rapper Pavlos "Killah P" Fissas, 35, by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group, in an Athens...more
A riot police officer throws a teargas canister towards angry anti-facist protesters during clashes following the killing of anti-racism rapper Pavlos "Killah P" Fissas, 35, by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group, in an Athens suburb September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters clash with riot police during a rally, following the death of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper, at Keratsini suburb southwest of Athens September 18, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a rally, following the death of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper, at Keratsini suburb southwest of Athens September 18, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A protester is chased by police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September 18,...more
A protester is chased by police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police officers detain protesters after clashes in the northern Greek town of Thessaloniki between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right...more
Riot police officers detain protesters after clashes in the northern Greek town of Thessaloniki between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A protester taunts riot police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September 18,...more
A protester taunts riot police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Ottawa train collision
A passenger train and bus collide on the outskirts of Ottawa.
Occupy anniversary
The populist movement marks its second anniversary.
Colorado floods from above
Photographer Rick Wilking takes a flight over the flood waters in Colorado.
Colorado flash floods
Flash floods have forced thousands to higher ground.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in �swing� counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year � a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican�s re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.