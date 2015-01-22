Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 22, 2015 | 11:20pm IST

Clashes in Benghazi

Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, gather on a tank outside the Central Bank, near Benghazi port, January 21, 2015. The area has been the scene of heavy battles for weeks against the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, gather on a tank outside the Central Bank, near Benghazi port, January 21, 2015. The area has been the scene of heavy battles for weeks against the Shura Council of Libyan...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, gather on a tank outside the Central Bank, near Benghazi port, January 21, 2015. The area has been the scene of heavy battles for weeks against the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
1 / 20
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
2 / 20
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, take up positions during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, beside the Central Bank, near Benghazi port, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, take up positions during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia,...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, take up positions during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, beside the Central Bank, near Benghazi port, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
3 / 20
The scene on a street after clashes, between Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

The scene on a street after clashes, between Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
The scene on a street after clashes, between Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
4 / 20
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
5 / 20
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
6 / 20
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds a weapon as he stands on debris from damaged a building during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds a weapon as he stands on debris from damaged a building during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds a weapon as he stands on debris from damaged a building during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
7 / 20
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, is seen with a weapon during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, is seen with a weapon during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, is seen with a weapon during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
8 / 20
Homes are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Homes are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Homes are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
9 / 20
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, is seen with a weapon during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, is seen with a weapon during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, is seen with a weapon during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
10 / 20
A member of Libyan pro-government forces, who are backed by the locals, holds a weapon during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries in the streets of Benghazi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of Libyan pro-government forces, who are backed by the locals, holds a weapon during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries in the streets of Benghazi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A member of Libyan pro-government forces, who are backed by the locals, holds a weapon during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries in the streets of Benghazi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
11 / 20
Buildings are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Buildings are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Buildings are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
12 / 20
Members of Libyan pro-government forces, who are backed by the locals, sit together during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries in the streets of Benghazi, January 19, 2015.. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of Libyan pro-government forces, who are backed by the locals, sit together during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries in the streets of Benghazi, January 19, 2015.. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Members of Libyan pro-government forces, who are backed by the locals, sit together during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries in the streets of Benghazi, January 19, 2015.. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
13 / 20
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, hold their weapons during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, as they stand in a damaged building in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, hold their weapons during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, as they stand in a damaged building in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, hold their weapons during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, as they stand in a damaged building in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
14 / 20
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
15 / 20
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
16 / 20
Homes are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Homes are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Homes are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
17 / 20
Homes are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Homes are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Homes are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
18 / 20
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, carries his weapon during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in the streets of Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, carries his weapon during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, carries his weapon during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in the streets of Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
19 / 20
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, aims his weapon during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, aims his weapon during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, aims his weapon during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Preparing for Republic Day

Preparing for Republic Day

Next Slideshows

Preparing for Republic Day

Preparing for Republic Day

India will hold its 66th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

22 Jan 2015
Anti-Islam marches in Germany

Anti-Islam marches in Germany

Weekly marches by the German anti-Islam movement PEGIDA have been growing.

22 Jan 2015
Front lines of east Ukraine

Front lines of east Ukraine

A surge in violence complicates peace efforts involving Ukraine and Russia.

22 Jan 2015
Funerals in Independence Square

Funerals in Independence Square

Ukrainian fighters are mourned in Kiev's Independence Square.

22 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast