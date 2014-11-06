Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 6, 2014 | 11:08pm IST

Clashes in Brussels

Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
1 / 21
Riot police use their batons during clashes with demonstrators in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Riot police use their batons during clashes with demonstrators in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Riot police use their batons during clashes with demonstrators in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
2 / 21
A demonstrator wearing a gas mask throws a rock toward riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

A demonstrator wearing a gas mask throws a rock toward riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A demonstrator wearing a gas mask throws a rock toward riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
3 / 21
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
4 / 21
A riot police officer uses a spray against demonstrators during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

A riot police officer uses a spray against demonstrators during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A riot police officer uses a spray against demonstrators during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
5 / 21
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
6 / 21
A demonstrator stands in front of burning vehicles during clashes between riot police and demonstrators in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

A demonstrator stands in front of burning vehicles during clashes between riot police and demonstrators in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A demonstrator stands in front of burning vehicles during clashes between riot police and demonstrators in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
7 / 21
A demonstrator confronts riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

A demonstrator confronts riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A demonstrator confronts riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
8 / 21
A riot police officer is helped by a colleague after being hurt during a confrontation with demonstrators in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

A riot police officer is helped by a colleague after being hurt during a confrontation with demonstrators in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A riot police officer is helped by a colleague after being hurt during a confrontation with demonstrators in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
9 / 21
A demonstrator is restrained by riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

A demonstrator is restrained by riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A demonstrator is restrained by riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
10 / 21
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
11 / 21
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
12 / 21
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
13 / 21
A demonstrator throws a projectile toward riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

A demonstrator throws a projectile toward riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A demonstrator throws a projectile toward riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
14 / 21
A demonstrator throws a projectile as a burning truck is seen in the foreground during clashes with riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

A demonstrator throws a projectile as a burning truck is seen in the foreground during clashes with riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A demonstrator throws a projectile as a burning truck is seen in the foreground during clashes with riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
15 / 21
A demonstrator holds a sign reading "eliminate the causes of the crisis, not the poor" during clashes with riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

A demonstrator holds a sign reading "eliminate the causes of the crisis, not the poor" during clashes with riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A demonstrator holds a sign reading "eliminate the causes of the crisis, not the poor" during clashes with riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
16 / 21
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
17 / 21
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
18 / 21
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
19 / 21
A demonstrator is restrained by riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

A demonstrator is restrained by riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A demonstrator is restrained by riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
20 / 21
An injured demonstrator is assisted by a police officer during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

An injured demonstrator is assisted by a police officer during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
An injured demonstrator is assisted by a police officer during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
CMA Awards ceremony

CMA Awards ceremony

Next Slideshows

CMA Awards ceremony

CMA Awards ceremony

Highlights from the 48th Country Music Association Awards.

06 Nov 2014
CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

The red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards.

06 Nov 2014
Most powerful people

Most powerful people

Forbes ranks the world's most powerful people.

06 Nov 2014
Inside the Virgin Space Port

Inside the Virgin Space Port

A tour of the Virgin Space Port in Mojave.

05 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures