Clashes in Brussels
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Riot police use their batons during clashes with demonstrators in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator wearing a gas mask throws a rock toward riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A riot police officer uses a spray against demonstrators during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator stands in front of burning vehicles during clashes between riot police and demonstrators in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator confronts riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A riot police officer is helped by a colleague after being hurt during a confrontation with demonstrators in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator is restrained by riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator throws a projectile toward riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator throws a projectile as a burning truck is seen in the foreground during clashes with riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator holds a sign reading "eliminate the causes of the crisis, not the poor" during clashes with riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator is restrained by riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
An injured demonstrator is assisted by a police officer during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
