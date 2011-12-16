Clashes in Cairo
A protester flashes a victory sign with his bloodied hand as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy looks out from a garbage bin as he takes cover during clashes between protesters and troops in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester shields himself with a bucket while reading the Koran as protesters and army soldiers clash in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters throw stones at army soldiers as they take cover at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy fires his sling shot at army soldiers as protesters clash with troops in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester's bloodied hand is seen as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters perform Friday prayers in front of army soldiers near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters throw stones at troops inside a cabinet building in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters collect stones to throw at troops inside a cabinet building during clashes in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet building in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester shouts anti-military council slogans while holding onto the fence of the cabinet to try to break into it, in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester prays near stones during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters run during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters assist an injured fellow protester during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters throw stones at army soldiers as they take cover at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester uses a sling shot to shoot at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A girl looks at recent graffiti depicting protesters with eye injuries near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An injured protester is evacuated by a fellow protester on the back of a motorcycle during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters stand in a street near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
