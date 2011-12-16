Edition:
Clashes in Cairo

<p>A protester flashes a victory sign with his bloodied hand as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>A boy looks out from a garbage bin as he takes cover during clashes between protesters and troops in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>A protester shields himself with a bucket while reading the Koran as protesters and army soldiers clash in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>Protesters throw stones at army soldiers as they take cover at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A boy fires his sling shot at army soldiers as protesters clash with troops in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>A protester's bloodied hand is seen as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>Protesters perform Friday prayers in front of army soldiers near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>Protesters throw stones at troops inside a cabinet building in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>Protesters collect stones to throw at troops inside a cabinet building during clashes in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet building in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A protester shouts anti-military council slogans while holding onto the fence of the cabinet to try to break into it, in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A protester prays near stones during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Protesters run during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>Protesters assist an injured fellow protester during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Protesters throw stones at army soldiers as they take cover at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>A protester uses a sling shot to shoot at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>A girl looks at recent graffiti depicting protesters with eye injuries near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>An injured protester is evacuated by a fellow protester on the back of a motorcycle during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Protesters stand in a street near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

World's shortest woman

Next Slideshows

World's shortest woman

World's shortest woman

At 24.39 inches Jyoti Amghe is Guinness World Records' shortest woman in the world.

17 Dec 2011
Inside Fukushima

Inside Fukushima

Images from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

16 Dec 2011
Bootleg liquor proves deadly

Bootleg liquor proves deadly

An adulterated batch of bootleg liquor has killed at least 100 drinkers in eastern India, with dozens more arriving at a cramped rural hospital with poisoning...

16 Dec 2011
Iraq retrospective

Iraq retrospective

A visual chronology of the war in Iraq.

16 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

