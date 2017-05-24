Edition:
Clashes in Caracas

A demonstrator uses a home-made shield to block a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A demonstrator plays the violin as others protect him while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Demonstrators use a home-made mortar while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Demonstrators loot cleaning goods from a truck during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Riot security forces take position while clashing with demonstrators rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Demonstrators destroy looted cleaning goods during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Demonstrators stand on a truck during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Riot security forces take position while clashing with demonstrators rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Demonstrators look on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Demonstrators stand on a truck during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A woman is helped by demonstrators during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Demonstrators use a giant sling shot while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Riot security forces look on while waiting during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Demonstrators stand over a truck while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Demonstrators take cover behind a home-made shield with the word "freedom" on it while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
