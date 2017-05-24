Clashes in Caracas
A demonstrator uses a home-made shield to block a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator plays the violin as others protect him while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators use a home-made mortar while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators loot cleaning goods from a truck during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces take position while clashing with demonstrators rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators destroy looted cleaning goods during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators stand on a truck during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces take position while clashing with demonstrators rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators look on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators stand on a truck during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman is helped by demonstrators during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators use a giant sling shot while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces look on while waiting during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators stand over a truck while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators take cover behind a home-made shield with the word "freedom" on it while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia
Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.