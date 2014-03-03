Edition:
Clashes in Caracas

<p>Anti-government protesters prepare to throw molotov cocktails during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters take part in a rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>An anti-government protester prepares to shoot firecrackers during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>An anti-government protester throws a petrol bomb during clashes with police in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Members of the national guard shield themselves during clashes with anti-government protesters at a rally in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>An anti-government protester uses a slingshot during a rally in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters hold a national flag during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters try to recover after being overcome by tear gas during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters use a slingshot to shoot stones during a rally in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters use makeshift shields as protection during clashes with the National Guard at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Stones and barbed wire are seen next to graffiti, depicting a boy playing, at the venue of anti-government protests in Caracas March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters protect themselves from tear gas during clashes with the national guard at a rally in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>An anti-government protester waves a Venezuelan flag in front of police at a rally in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>An anti-government protester holds up a poster against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during a rally in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters use makeshift shields as protection during clashes with the National Guard at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters take cover behind make-shift shields during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>An anti-government protester holds up a sign as she poses for photographers during a march in Caracas March 2, 2014. The sign reads, "The illusion that I'm at the beach, it's the same as the illusion of democracy in Venezuela". REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters run from tear gas thrown by the national guard during clashes at a rally in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters build a barricade during a rally in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>An anti-government protester stands in front of a barricade during clashes with the national guard at a rally in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>An anti-government protester walks with a makeshift shield amidst tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>An anti-government protester uses a shield next to a tear gas cannister during a rally in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters use makeshift shields as protection during clashes with the National Guard at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters help a man overcome by tear gas during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters hold crucifixes with names of victims of violence during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

