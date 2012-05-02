Clashes in Egypt
Islamist protesters and their supporters run during clashes with armed "thugs" after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. Eleven people were confirmed dead after thugs attacked the protesters demanding an end to military...more
Islamist protesters and their supporters run during clashes with armed "thugs" after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. Eleven people were confirmed dead after thugs attacked the protesters demanding an end to military rule after their candidate was barred from this month's presidential election. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A petrol bomb is thrown towards "thugs" during clashes with Islamist protesters and their supporters, after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A petrol bomb is thrown towards "thugs" during clashes with Islamist protesters and their supporters, after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamist protesters and their supporters help an injured protester during clashes with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamist protesters and their supporters help an injured protester during clashes with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester protects a detained "thug" from other protesters who wants to beat him during clashes between Islamist protesters and armed "thugs" after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester protects a detained "thug" from other protesters who wants to beat him during clashes between Islamist protesters and armed "thugs" after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamist protesters and their supporters clash with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamist protesters and their supporters clash with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An Islamist protester throws stones during clashes with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An Islamist protester throws stones during clashes with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamist protesters and their supporters clash with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamist protesters and their supporters clash with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamist protesters and their supporters help an injured protester during clashes with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamist protesters and their supporters help an injured protester during clashes with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An injured "thug" holds onto a protester's leg as other protesters beat him up during clashes between Islamist protesters and armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An injured "thug" holds onto a protester's leg as other protesters beat him up during clashes between Islamist protesters and armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamist protesters and their supporters clash with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamist protesters and their supporters clash with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Next Slideshows
Magic doctor from Nepal
Sanduk Ruit and his team of doctors at an eye centre have developed a simple surgical technique involving little equipment.
Bin Laden compound: A year later
Life in Abbottabad, Pakistan, continues a year after Osama bin Laden was killed by a United States special operations military unit in a raid on his compound.
May Day rallies
Thousands worldwide take to the streets for May Day protests.
Sudan conflict reignites
Border fighting has raised fears Sudan and South Sudan could return to all-out war, after failing to resolve a string of disputes over oil revenues and border...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.