Clashes in Egypt
A man falls during clashes between anti-Mursi protesters, and members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973...more
A man falls during clashes between anti-Mursi protesters, and members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot police officer, on a armoured personnel carrier surrounded by anti-Mursi protesters (foreground), fires rubber bullets at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at Ramsis...more
A riot police officer, on a armoured personnel carrier surrounded by anti-Mursi protesters (foreground), fires rubber bullets at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot police officer fires tear gas during clashes between anti-Mursi protesters, and members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a...more
A riot police officer fires tear gas during clashes between anti-Mursi protesters, and members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters throw stones behind a makeshift shield during a clash between supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany more
Protesters throw stones behind a makeshift shield during a clash between supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot police armoured personnel carriers fire rubber bullets and tear gas at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters along a road at Ramsis square, which...more
Riot police armoured personnel carriers fire rubber bullets and tear gas at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi fire flares and stones at anti-Mursi protesters and riot police during clashes along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration...more
The Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi fire flares and stones at anti-Mursi protesters and riot police during clashes along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in...more
Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An anti-Mursi protester (L) covers his face from tear gas during clashes with the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration...more
An anti-Mursi protester (L) covers his face from tear gas during clashes with the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react after riot police released tear gas along a road at Kornish El Nile, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react after riot police released tear gas along a road at Kornish El Nile, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a woman after riot police released tear gas along a road at Kornish El Nile, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking...more
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a woman after riot police released tear gas along a road at Kornish El Nile, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Military helicopters are seen flying over while people gather at Tahrir Square to celebrate the anniversary of an attack on Israeli forces during the 1973 war, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Military helicopters are seen flying over while people gather at Tahrir Square to celebrate the anniversary of an attack on Israeli forces during the 1973 war, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, during a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with...more
Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, during a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters throw stones during a clash between supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters throw stones during a clash between supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Anti-Mursi protesters cover their faces from tear gas during clashes with the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration...more
Anti-Mursi protesters cover their faces from tear gas during clashes with the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An anti-Mursi protester waves a national flag during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square, during a celebration marking...more
An anti-Mursi protester waves a national flag during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square, during a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans in front of army soldiers and riot police, during a protest against the military near Rabaa al-Adawiya square in Cairo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans in front of army soldiers and riot police, during a protest against the military near Rabaa al-Adawiya square in Cairo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our best photos from the last week.
Preparing for Karen
People on the Gulf Coast prepare for the coming of Tropical Storm Karen.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Riots in Mombasa
The killing of an Islamic cleric ignites religious tensions in the Kenyan port city.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.