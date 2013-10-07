Edition:
Clashes in Egypt

<p>A man falls during clashes between anti-Mursi protesters, and members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A man falls during clashes between anti-Mursi protesters, and members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A riot police officer, on a armoured personnel carrier surrounded by anti-Mursi protesters (foreground), fires rubber bullets at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A riot police officer, on a armoured personnel carrier surrounded by anti-Mursi protesters (foreground), fires rubber bullets at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A riot police officer fires tear gas during clashes between anti-Mursi protesters, and members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A riot police officer fires tear gas during clashes between anti-Mursi protesters, and members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Protesters throw stones behind a makeshift shield during a clash between supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters throw stones behind a makeshift shield during a clash between supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Riot police armoured personnel carriers fire rubber bullets and tear gas at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Riot police armoured personnel carriers fire rubber bullets and tear gas at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>The Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi fire flares and stones at anti-Mursi protesters and riot police during clashes along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

The Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi fire flares and stones at anti-Mursi protesters and riot police during clashes along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>An anti-Mursi protester (L) covers his face from tear gas during clashes with the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

An anti-Mursi protester (L) covers his face from tear gas during clashes with the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react after riot police released tear gas along a road at Kornish El Nile, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react after riot police released tear gas along a road at Kornish El Nile, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a woman after riot police released tear gas along a road at Kornish El Nile, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a woman after riot police released tear gas along a road at Kornish El Nile, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Military helicopters are seen flying over while people gather at Tahrir Square to celebrate the anniversary of an attack on Israeli forces during the 1973 war, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Military helicopters are seen flying over while people gather at Tahrir Square to celebrate the anniversary of an attack on Israeli forces during the 1973 war, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, during a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, during a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Protesters throw stones during a clash between supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters throw stones during a clash between supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters cover their faces from tear gas during clashes with the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Anti-Mursi protesters cover their faces from tear gas during clashes with the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>An anti-Mursi protester waves a national flag during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square, during a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

An anti-Mursi protester waves a national flag during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square, during a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans in front of army soldiers and riot police, during a protest against the military near Rabaa al-Adawiya square in Cairo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans in front of army soldiers and riot police, during a protest against the military near Rabaa al-Adawiya square in Cairo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

