Clashes in France
French gendarmes use tear gas during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lille, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March...more
Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and...more
A French CRS riot police is evacuated during clashes with French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31,...more
Youths take cover from tear gas grenades behind a mattress during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and...more
French CGT labour union workers hold safety flares as they stand on the statue of the Place de la Nation during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March...more
Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and...more
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French police direct a water cannon towards youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31,...more
French CRS riot police use tear gas against French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016....more
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
People react as a masked youth walks through a cloud of tear gas during clashes with gendarmes and police as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of...more
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A demonstrator wears a mask depicting French President Francois Hollande during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests...more
A French student holds a Communist Party flag during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Next Slideshows
Zaha Hadid: 1950-2016
The Iraqi-British architect, famed for her curvy, futuristic buildings, has died at age 65.
Battle for Mosul begins
The Iraqi government announced this week the operation to liberate Mosul from ISIS has begun.
WT20 semi-final - England v New Zealand
Highlights from the match between England and New Zealand.
PM Modi at India-EU summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India-European Union summit in Belgium.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.