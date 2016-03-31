Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 31, 2016 | 11:40pm IST

Clashes in France

French gendarmes use tear gas during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lille, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French gendarmes use tear gas during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lille, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French gendarmes use tear gas during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lille, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
1 / 15
Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
2 / 15
A French CRS riot police is evacuated during clashes with French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A French CRS riot police is evacuated during clashes with French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A French CRS riot police is evacuated during clashes with French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 15
Youths take cover from tear gas grenades behind a mattress during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Youths take cover from tear gas grenades behind a mattress during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Youths take cover from tear gas grenades behind a mattress during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
4 / 15
French CGT labour union workers hold safety flares as they stand on the statue of the Place de la Nation during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French CGT labour union workers hold safety flares as they stand on the statue of the Place de la Nation during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French CGT labour union workers hold safety flares as they stand on the statue of the Place de la Nation during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 15
Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
6 / 15
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
7 / 15
French police direct a water cannon towards youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

French police direct a water cannon towards youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French police direct a water cannon towards youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
8 / 15
French CRS riot police use tear gas against French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French CRS riot police use tear gas against French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French CRS riot police use tear gas against French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 15
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
10 / 15
People react as a masked youth walks through a cloud of tear gas during clashes with gendarmes and police as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

People react as a masked youth walks through a cloud of tear gas during clashes with gendarmes and police as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
People react as a masked youth walks through a cloud of tear gas during clashes with gendarmes and police as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
11 / 15
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
12 / 15
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 15
A demonstrator wears a mask depicting French President Francois Hollande during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A demonstrator wears a mask depicting French President Francois Hollande during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A demonstrator wears a mask depicting French President Francois Hollande during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
14 / 15
A French student holds a Communist Party flag during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A French student holds a Communist Party flag during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A French student holds a Communist Party flag during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Zaha Hadid: 1950-2016

Zaha Hadid: 1950-2016

Next Slideshows

Zaha Hadid: 1950-2016

Zaha Hadid: 1950-2016

The Iraqi-British architect, famed for her curvy, futuristic buildings, has died at age 65.

31 Mar 2016
Battle for Mosul begins

Battle for Mosul begins

The Iraqi government announced this week the operation to liberate Mosul from ISIS has begun.

31 Mar 2016
WT20 semi-final - England v New Zealand

WT20 semi-final - England v New Zealand

Highlights from the match between England and New Zealand.

30 Mar 2016
PM Modi at India-EU summit

PM Modi at India-EU summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India-European Union summit in Belgium.

30 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast