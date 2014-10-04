Clashes in Hong Kong
A man, who a witness said started a fight with several pro-democracy protesters, lies on the ground with hands tied by the protesters near a barricade on a main street in Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People try to prevent a man from removing a barricade set up by pro-democracy protesters blocking a main road at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man is pulled back and kicked as he tries to remove a barricade set up by pro-democracy protesters blocking a main road at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Police separate an injured man from the crowd after a scuffle when he tried to remove a barricade set up by pro-democracy protesters blocking a main road at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man, who a witness said started a fight with several pro-democracy protesters, lies on the ground with hands tied by the protesters near a barricade on a main street in Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters call for reinforcements as anti-Occupy Central protesters try to remove a barricade on a main street in Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pro-democracy protester bleeds in the month as he is escorted by the police after being beaten by anti-Occupy Central protesters at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester has his eyes washed after police used pepper spray after a confrontation, at Hong Kong's Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An injured pro-democracy protester is helped by the police after being beaten by a group of anti-Occupy Central protesters at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014, where a main road is occupied. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Police remove a man who collapsed during confrontations between anti-Occupy Central protesters and pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An anti-Occupy Central protester is restrained by policemen after he broke through a cordon line, trying to charge pro-democracy protesters, at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester confronts police officers at Hong Kong's Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts Occupy Central protesters, where a main road is occupied at Hong Kong's Mongkok district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers move a protester, at Hong Kong's Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A riot police officer holds baton as he confronts Occupy Central protesters, at Hong Kong's Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anti-Occupy Central protesters stand behind a police cordon on Nathan Road at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014, demanding the tents set up by pro-democracy protesters to be demolished. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters stop an anti-Occupy Central protester from going near their tent on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An anti-Occupy Central protester yells behind a police cordon at pro-democracy protesters occupying a main road at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters line up to protect their tent from being demolished by anti-Occupy Central protesters in the middle of a main road at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A pro-democracy protester argues with an anti-Occupy Central protester while being kicked by another anti-Occupy Central protester at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters hold umbrellas as they block the entrance of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying's office in Hong Kong October 3,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, delivers a speech, outside the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying in Hong Kong early October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
