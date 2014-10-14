Clashes in Kiev
A radical protester clashes with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honor the role of the...more
Radical protesters clash with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Interior Ministry members stand guard in formation during clashes between radical protesters with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Interior Ministry and law enforcement members are seen near smoke during clashes with radical protesters on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Radical protesters clash with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Interior Ministry and law enforcement members are seen during clashes with radical protesters on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A radical protester hurls a stone during clashes with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Interior Ministry members stand guard in formation during clashes between radical protesters with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A radical protester uses a slingshot to hurl a stone during clashes with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
