Clashes in Nicaragua
Former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) lie injured on the ground after clashes with riot police in Managua, May 31,2012. REUTERS/Diana Ulloa
Former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army try to force their way into the main entrance of the National Assembly in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Riot police detain a former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army during a protest in Managua, May 31, 2012. Dozens of former soldiers blocked the Panamerican Highway to demand the government of Daniel Ortega provide them social benefits as veterans...more
Former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) lie injured after clashes with riot police in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Diana Ulloa
A former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) fires a homemade mortar in front of the National Assembly in Managua, Nicaragua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Riot police shield themselves from rocks and homemade mortars fired by former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army during a protest in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army fires a homemade mortar in front of the National Assembly in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army holds his bleeding forehead after he was injured in clashes with the riot police in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Diana Ulloa
Former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) clash with riot police during a protest in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army fire homemade mortars during clashes with riot police in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Riot police detain a former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army during a protest in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army waits for help after he was injured during clashes with the riot police in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Diana Ulloa
Riot police detain a former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army during a protest in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Riot police detain a former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army during a protest in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Riot police fire tear gas at former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army during a protest in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
