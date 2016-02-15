Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 16, 2016 | 1:15am IST

Clashes in Uganda

Riot police detain a supporter of Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Riot police detain a supporter of Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Riot police detain a supporter of Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
1 / 20
Opposition supporters gesture in front of policemen in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Opposition supporters gesture in front of policemen in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Opposition supporters gesture in front of policemen in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 20
A female opposition supporter screams in pain in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A female opposition supporter screams in pain in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A female opposition supporter screams in pain in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 20
Riot police watch as a procession by supporters of Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change to their campaign ground is dispersed in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Riot police watch as a procession by supporters of Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change to their campaign ground is dispersed in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Riot police watch as a procession by supporters of Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change to their campaign ground is dispersed in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
4 / 20
A riot police officer throws a tear gas canister as police and military forces disperse a procession by Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

A riot police officer throws a tear gas canister as police and military forces disperse a procession by Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A riot police officer throws a tear gas canister as police and military forces disperse a procession by Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
5 / 20
An opposition supporter walks in front of policemen in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An opposition supporter walks in front of policemen in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
An opposition supporter walks in front of policemen in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 20
A half burned poster of a opposition candidate is seen at a burned barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A half burned poster of a opposition candidate is seen at a burned barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A half burned poster of a opposition candidate is seen at a burned barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 20
A soldier gestures as he walks on a street in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A soldier gestures as he walks on a street in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A soldier gestures as he walks on a street in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 20
A man rides a motorbike next to a barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man rides a motorbike next to a barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A man rides a motorbike next to a barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 20
Riot police fire tear gas at Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Riot police fire tear gas at Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala, Uganda, February 15,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Riot police fire tear gas at Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
10 / 20
A journalist runs in front of riot police in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A journalist runs in front of riot police in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A journalist runs in front of riot police in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 20
Riot police fire tear gas at Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Riot police fire tear gas at Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala, Uganda, February 15,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Riot police fire tear gas at Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
12 / 20
Military personnel hold their weapons as they watch a procession by Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters being dispersed in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Military personnel hold their weapons as they watch a procession by Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters being dispersed in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Military personnel hold their weapons as they watch a procession by Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters being dispersed in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
13 / 20
A riot policeman removes a barricade in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A riot policeman removes a barricade in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A riot policeman removes a barricade in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
14 / 20
A policeman gestures in front of a burning barricade in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A policeman gestures in front of a burning barricade in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A policeman gestures in front of a burning barricade in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 20
Riot police detain a supporter of Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Riot police detain a supporter of Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Riot police detain a supporter of Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
16 / 20
A security company employee uses a mask to protect from teargas during clashes between opposition supporters and security forces in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A security company employee uses a mask to protect from teargas during clashes between opposition supporters and security forces in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A security company employee uses a mask to protect from teargas during clashes between opposition supporters and security forces in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 20
Opposition supporters stand in front of riot police in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Opposition supporters stand in front of riot police in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Opposition supporters stand in front of riot police in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 20
Riot police block a street as police and military forces disperse a procession by Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Riot police block a street as police and military forces disperse a procession by Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Riot police block a street as police and military forces disperse a procession by Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
19 / 20
Opposition supporters walk in front of policemen in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Opposition supporters walk in front of policemen in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Opposition supporters walk in front of policemen in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Fire at 'Make in India' event

Fire at 'Make in India' event

Next Slideshows

Fire at 'Make in India' event

Fire at 'Make in India' event

Fire engulfs venue of "Make in India" event in Mumbai.

15 Feb 2016
Republicans debate in South Carolina

Republicans debate in South Carolina

Six candidates take to the stage for the ninth debate between rivals for the Republican presidential nomination.

14 Feb 2016
'Make In India' week

'Make In India' week

Snapshots from the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai.

13 Feb 2016
The Zika babies

The Zika babies

The mosquito-borne Zika virus has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil.

13 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast