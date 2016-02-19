Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 20, 2016 | 12:56am IST

Clashes in Uganda

Policemen detain a supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye near his office in Kampala, Uganda. Ugandan police shot in the air and fired tear gas at opposition protesters in several parts of southern Kampala on Friday, a Reuters witness said, after the presidential election a day earlier. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Supporters of opposition leader Kizza Besigye try to stop police from entering his office in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A policeman beat a supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A supporters of opposition leader Kizza Besigye sets up a burned barricade in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A man rides with his family on a motorcycle away from a clash near the office of opposition leader Kizza Besigye in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye gestures as he holds a stone during clashes in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye runs away from Ugandan soldiers during clashes in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye throws stone as he tries to stop police from entering Besigye's office in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A Ugandan soldier removes a burning barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye sets up a burned barricade in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A policemen fires a teargas canister in front of opposition leader Kizza Besigye's office in Kampala, Uganda, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Policemen detain supporters of opposition leader Kizza Besigye near his office in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye drinks beer in front of riot policemen in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A Ugandan soldier stands in front of a burned barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
